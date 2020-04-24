Baby Yoda Secrets To Be Revealed In New Behind-the-scenes Docuseries; Read Details Here

Disney + is all set to release its new behind the scenes docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian. The docuseries is expected to release on Disney + on this Star Wars day, May 4, 2020. The trailer of the docuseries was launched recently and it looks like it is going to reveal many more secrets of the adorable Baby Yoda.

Ever since the release of the trailer, fans of Baby Yoda are wondering about how much of Baby Yoda footage they are going to see in The Mandalorian documentary. By the looks of the trailer, The Mandalorian documentary promises a lot of behind the scene footage of Baby Yoda.

In the trailer, we see that actors are interacting with Baby Yoda and also directors directing Baby Yoda. The trailer shows that Baby Yoda is an adorable small puppet. In the trailer, director Deborah Chow shared an anecdote about how the legendary actor-director, Werner Herzog is directing the puppet. Fans of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are expecting a whole lot of secrets to be revealed in The Mandalorian documentary.

The documentary is titled as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which is an eight-part docuseries. The docu-series gives a detailed glimpse to behind the scene activities of first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series. The trailer features interviews by the writers, directors and also actors from the series.

The docuseries features Jon Favreau, Werner Herzog and Taika Waititi among others. The episodes of the docuseries also show how the makers create magic to pull off the sci-fi franchise’s live-action series. According to media reports, season 3 of The Mandalorian is in the pre-production stage. The reports also stated that the second season of The Mandalorian has finished its productions and is expected to release in October this year.

