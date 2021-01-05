WandaVision: Disney Unveils A New TV Spot & A Theme Song For The Original Series

The television spot for the upcoming Disney+ Original series set in the MCU, namely WandaVision, has been unveiled by the streaming giant officials. As one will notice, the video post that can be found below is accompanied by the series' original theme song that has been composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who have worked on a myriad of Disney projects in the past. The video post also provides new visuals from the series. The WandaVision TV spot and the WandaVision original theme song can be found below.

WandaVision TV Spot:

In the video that can be found above, the makers seem to be indicating that through the show, the makers intend to pay homage to the sitcoms centred around married couples of the bygone era with a twist that potentially involved the Multiverse theory. The concept has only existed in the MCU as a theory up until now. It is also said that Benedict Cumberbatch will also be seen making an appearance in the show as his MCU character, Dr. Strange, because of whom the MultiVerse will be a possibility.

WandaVision cast:

WandaVision cast list includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kat Dennings, who will be seen reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Additional cast members include Evan Peters, who may also be seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series and Kathryn Hahn. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed.

WandaVision release date:

WandaVision will make its streaming debut on January 15th. It is one of the many MCU Spinoff Disney+ Original shows that Marvel Studios plans on releasing throughout the first two quarters of 2021. Additional MCU spinoff shows are the likes of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk, amongst others.

