'Bachelor In Paradise's' Alex McKay Regrets Picking Keira Maguire Over Keely Spedding

Bachelor In Paradise Season 3 began airing on July 15. In the latest episode, Keira Maguire opted to leave the show after she found out that there will be no new islanders on the show and failed to establish a romantic connection with the existing contestants. Along with her, her partner Alex McKay also had to leave just one day after giving his rose to Keira. In an interview with Courier Mail, he opened up about his thoughts after learning the things that Keira said about him behind his back.

Bachelor in Paradise's Alex McKay on his decision of picking Keira Maguire

Ahead of the newest couples challenge, Alex McKay and Keira Maguire decided that they do not share a romantic connection with each other. Keira made some bold remarks about Alex which left him distraught. Reacting to the same, he said that he would've sent Keira home and wished that he picked Keely Spedding instead.

Talking to the Australian daily, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant said that one can see people's true colours in that room when no one is around. He mentioned that they can blame it on the editing but 'people say what they say'. McKay further said that once people start talking behind other's backs in that room, it shows who the nice people are.

Further talking about what Keira Maguire said, he said he probably would've sent her home and given his rose to Keely Spedding. The contestant thought he was making the right choice at the time because he did not feel a romantic connection with any of his potential matches (Keely Spedding or Cass Momone). Alex McKay said in the interview that he is a man of his word and kept his promise of picking Keira if it came down to a friendship rose.

Talking about Cass trying to pursue him, Alex McKay said that she was one of the first girls that he took for a chat where she made it clear that she has an issue with the age difference. When Cass decided to pursue Alex for the Bachelor in Paradise's rose, he said he knew it was a 'red flag' because he already knew her intentions.

Further talking about his entry on Bachelor in Paradise, McKay said that he thought the makers would make it look like he swam in. He revealed that they brought out a kayak and took him 150 meters deep into the water. Alex added that he was gassed and was more worried about making it alive to the island.

