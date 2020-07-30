Backstreet Rookie Ep 13 Preview: Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo Jung To Share Their First Kiss?

The last few seconds of Backstreet Rookie’s promo for episode 13 will leave you thinking if the two lead characters share their first-ever on-screen kiss? However, it left fans wondering for more. The once cold and stubborn Choi Dae Hyun essayed by Ji Chang Wook is seen driven towards his work-hoobae (junior) Jung Saet Byul, essayed by Kim Yoo Jung.

Backstreet Rookie story so far

Dae Hyun was of the opinion that he will never fall for Saet Byul in Backstreet Rookie’s cinematic universe but that seems to have changed in the latest preview. He is seen carrying Saet Byul who is badly beaten. Saet Byul’s younger sister can debut as a K-pop idol, however, some bullies threaten to share some old pictures of the Jung Eun-byul essayed by Ahn Sol-bin, Saet-Byul's sister. Saet Byul makes sure that her sister’s pictures are not leaked. When she tries to confront them she gets beaten up badly. Daehyun comes to the rescue and also treats her minor wounds. Later, he takes her to a safe place.

Daehyun finally opens up and says, “Don’t ever be scared to take help from me,” as he applies for the medicine on her bruised face. He even says, “Don’t run away or hide from me” in the promo for the next episode. He even hugs her for the first time in the promo video.

Saet Byul’s next interaction with thugs shows her in a boss lady avatar. The snippets from the episode 13 show her taking down three thugs at once. Saet Byul is fierce and bold in the promo. Furthermore, Daehyun and Saet Byul share an intimate moment as she congratulates her for his success. He is seen taking the advisor position for the convenient store's head office. It is a golden opportunity for him to break away from store owner tag and do something bigger.

Dae Hyun is seen smiling and joking around with Saet Byul, and come in close contact in with her, it is almost as if they might share the much-awaited ‘kiss scene’ in the drama. However, fans of Backstreet Rookie will have to wait until episode 13 to see what happens next. Daehyun’s former girlfriend Yoo Yeon-Joo essayed by Han Sun-Hwa in the reel story tries to mend things in the meantime. Will she be successful?

Backstreet Rookie's cast Ji Chang-Wook and Kim Yoo Jung

Backstreet Rookie's cast Ji Chang-Wook and Kim Yoo Jung in stills

