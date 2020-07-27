Ji Chang Wook & Kim Ji Won's Next To Be Directed By 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Director?

Actors Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won might be seen in a new short drama as the two are in talks for a new venture together. Ji Chang Wook, who is currently essaying the role of Choi Dae Hyun as a lead of Backstreet rookie cast might end up being the lead opposite Kim Ji Won, who is of Descendants of the Sun fame. In the drama, she essayed the tough headed character of Yoon Myeong-Joo. The two might work together in Its Okay to Not be Okay’s producer and director Park Shin Woo's project. If the two sign the contract, then fans of the actors in question can have a new ‘ship’ in town.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won to star in a drama?

KakaoTV has offered the scripts to the representatives of the actors. The drama is titled City Couple’s Way of Love. The short-form drama is a rom-com based on the slice of life genre in the Korean language. Reportedly, the offers were made on July 27, 2020.

As per reports, of the two, Kim Ji Won is considering the role positively. The statement was revealed by her agency, SALT Entertainment. On the hand, Ji Chang Wok is also positively reviewing the offer as per statements by his agency Glorious Entertainment. A final statement from either party is yet to be made.

The short-form drama is reportedly made by producer and director of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Apart from It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Park Shin Woo is responsible for directing Encounter, Jealousy Incarnate, Hyde-Jekyll-Me, Angel Eyes, Queen of Ambition and Ghost. The script has been co-written by Jung Hyun Jung of I Need Romance fame and Jung Da Yeon of Discovery of Love fame.

According to reports, the drama will have 12 episodes of 25 minutes’ length approximately. According to the director, if season one of the drama goes well then the series will have more seasons. The filming will begin once the main cast members are finalised. Tentatively, October has been marked as the beginning of the shooting the drama. It is reportedly releasing in the month of November through KakaoTV.

Kim Ji Won was seen in several hits like Descendants of the Sun, Fight For My Way

Ji Chang Wook is a member of Backstreet Rookie cast at the moment

