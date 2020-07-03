'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' Faces Plagiarism Allegation; Second Controversy In A Week

It has been over three weeks since the drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay released on the TVN network and the drama has landed in its second controversy. It initially landed a ‘sexually explicit and provoking sexual harassment’ allegation by social media users followed by the recent plagiarism allegation.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay faced backlash from SHINee band for using an excerpt from the band’s late member Kim Jong-hyun’s letter as a dialogue. The fans are accusing the makers of using the words of late Jonghyun without any formal permission for the usage.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay faces plagiarism charges

Earlier in the week, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay scenes stirred controversy for having content that promoted 'sexual harassment'. According to reports, the Korean Communications Standards Commission has formally received several complaints regarding the said scene. According to a Korean news publication, netizens are urging the makers to apologise over the matter.

The second allegation of plagiarism is for a scene in the second episode of the drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. The lead actors Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are in the scene. The two are essaying Moon Gang Tae and Go Moon Young respectively.

The scene is of the latter smoking in a restricted area. When Moon Young asks him to put off the cigarette he says, “Do you believe in fate? Fate is nothing special. If you appear when I need you, that’s fate." The dialogue matched with the last words of Jonghyun which read, “So what I’m saying is… I don’t think fate is anything special. What we are is fate." The episode aired on TVN on June 20 and faced severe flak after it aired.

The matter catapulted on the social media platform. SHINee’s Jonghyun passed away by suicide in December 2017. He had written a final letter for his fans during his last concert in the same year, which was emotional for the fans as per reports. The main vocalist of SHINee’s death had taken the fandom by storm. Several mourned his death, as per reports, in Korean media.

Despite the backlashes, TVN’s It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is soaring in terms of the ratings. The drama airs twice a week and stars prominent actors in the lead role. The female lead Seo Ye Ji is in the radar for many critics as she is essaying the bold character of Go Moon Young.

