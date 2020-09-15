Bad Boy Billionaires: Details About The Legal Tussle Between Netflix And Tainted Tycoons

Netflix’s upcoming web series Bad Boy Billionaires is one of the most talked-about web shows in recent days. For its bold subject and controversial characters, the show has been in the news for quite some time now. The show has also found itself in a legal battle for its release recently. A lot of people are still curious about the whole Bad Boy Billionaires on Netflix. To all the people who are wondering the Bad Boy Billionaires controversy here is everything you need to know about it.

Bad Boy Billionaires controversy

The documentary Bad Boy Billionaires focuses on the biggest business tycoons of India and their downfall after scaling huge heights of success. The show was recently slammed with a restraining order by a court in Hyderabad. The restraining order was put on Bad Boy Billionaires on Netflix for showing the life of B. Ramalinga Raju. He has been involved in several scams. The civil court in Hyderabad took the action against Bad Boy Billionaires on Netflix and asked them to stop showcasing it on the streaming platform.

This decision was taken after B. Ramalinga Raju filed a petition against the show's content. In his argument, B. Ramalinga Raju mentioned that the show will invade his right to privacy. He also claimed that the series was showcasing half-truths and will attempt to bring down his reputation. The show was expected to release on September 2, 2020. However, due to this legal tussle, the show has not yet seen the light of the day.

Apart from this, the show has also faced two other restraining orders in the past. It was recently reported that Netflix will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the restraining order that it's facing from two different plaintiffs. Chairman of Sahara, Subrata Roy and Mehul Choksi had put different cases about their objection to the show.

The Delhi High Court had sought responses from the Centre and online video streaming platform, Netflix on Mehul Choksi’s appeal. against the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the Bad Boy Billionaires. Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew, Nirav Modi, are accused in the ₹ 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Choksi had left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Bad Boy Billionaires cast and details about the show

Bad Boy Billionaires shows the frauds committed by several high-profile business tycoons of India. The business tycoons on which the docuseries is based on are Modi; Subrata Roy, the managing worker and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar; Vijay Mallya, the chairman of United Breweries (UB) Group; and Ramalinga Raju, the former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Satyam Computer Services. The trailer had received a huge response from the audiences on YouTube. Here is a look at the Bad Boy Billionaires trailer.

