Netflix's 'Bad Boy Billionaires' Faces A Restraining Order After B. Ramalinga Raju's Plea

Netflix's new web series Bad Boy Billionaires: India has recently been slammed with another restraining order by a court in Hyderabad. The restraining order is specifically put on the series for showcasing the life of B. Ramalinga Raju who has been involved in multiple scams. Read ahead to know the entire story.

A civil court in Hyderbad recently asked Netflix to stop showcasing their new series Bad Boy Billionaires: India on the OTT platform. The action comes after B. Ramalinga Raju filed a petition against the show's content. B. Ramalinga Raju argued that the web series would invade his right to privacy and also claimed that the series was showcasing half-truths as reported by National Herald.

B. Ramalinga Raju has also mentioned that the series would attempt to bring down his reputation. Raju is infamous for the Satyam Scam and three other very public scams. Netflix has not yet made any public statement about the restraining order. The show was supposed to release today but the show has not yet been launched on the OTT platform.

The show already faces two old restraining orders

In other related news, ET recently reported that Netflix will some move to the Supreme Court to challenge the restraining order that it's facing from two different plaintiffs. Subrata Roy, Chairman of Sahara, and Mehul Choksi both put different cases on court related to the show. While the courts declined Mehul Choksi's request, Netflix will soon have to face the restraining order charges that Bihar Court put up for Subrata Roy's petition.

Bad Boy Billionaires has been defined as a documentary on Netflix. The show's information reads - 'This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.' It also showcases the life of many billionaires who scammed Indians. The show's trailer has received many views on YouTube. Some fans have mentioned the show is definitely something they are looking forward to seeing. Kingfisher co-owner Vijay Mallya's story will also be seen on the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Offical Trailer on Youtube

