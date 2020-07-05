Throwback Movies And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That Will Transport You Back To The 90s

The 90s were a treasure when it comes to quality shows and films based on school and teenage life. While we look back at the golden days, take a look at some films and shows on Disney+ Hotstar, like Hannah Montana, that can help you transport back to this decade. Read on:

Throwback films and shows on Disney+ Hostar for every 90s child

1. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody is one such classic show that is loved by everyone irrespective of age. The show revolved around the story of two twins who live at the Tipton Hotel with Dylan and Cole Sprouse in the titular roles. The show was further adapted into an Indian version titled The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody has also been nominated thrice for the Outstanding Children's Program at the Emmy Awards.

2. Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana was a popular teenage show that introduced pop singer Miley Cyrus to the world. The show traced the story of a teenage girl who lives like a normal schoolgoing girl during the day but turns into a famous superstar by the night. The show also featured Miley Cyrus’ real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus as her on-screen father. The show was an enormous success and kickstarted Miley Cyrus' career in the music industry.

3. High School Musical

High School Musical was a dream come true for every 90s kid as it was a perfect mix of songs, drama, romance, and heartbreak. The movie series starred Zac Efron, Drew Seeley, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman in lead roles. The entire High School Musical franchise also includes stage musicals, books, comics, live shows, video games, and a television series. Over the years, the franchise has developed a cult following and is loved by the audience even today.

4. Art Attack

Art Attack was the one show that kicked the creative side of every 90s kid. The show was hosted by Lloyd Warbey who explained a list of DIY art and craft ideas for the vacations. The show originally aired on CITV and was hosted by Neil Buchanan from 1990 to 2007. Another attraction of the show was the enormous artwork that was presented in the ending segment of the show.

5. The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Lizzie McGuire Movie was the finale of Disney’s popular show, The Lizzie McGuire Show. The film was directed by Jim Fall and starred Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, and Jake Thomas in lead roles. The Lizzie McGuire Movie tells the story of the lead characters’ graduation trip to Rome.

