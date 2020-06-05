56th Baeksang Awards: Where And When To Watch As Itaewon Class & Crash Landing Win Awards

Quick links:
The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the "Oscars of South Korea", have already announced its list of winners for 2020. This year, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards were held at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX), in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers decided to not host the event with a live audience. Instead, all viewers had to watch the event from their homes. The event is now available for streaming online.
The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards streamed live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4. International fans of the Korean Entertainment Industry could also watch the show on Vline. Fans from all across the globe, whether they be from India, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, UK, or the US, can watch all the interviews and red carpet moments on TikTok. In Korea, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards started at 4:50 PM KST. In India, the event began at 1:20 PM IST.
Some big-name Korean celebs that featured at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards include Bae Suzy, Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Hae In, Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, Seo Ji Hye, and many more. The nominations for the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced over a month ago. The Oscar-winning film Parasite was one of the first nominations for the best film award.
The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards' winners for various categories have been announced. However, many of the main categories, like Best Drama and Best Movie, are still pending. Below are all the Award Categories for which the winners have already been announced.
