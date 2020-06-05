56th Baeksang Awards: Where And When To Watch As Itaewon Class & Crash Landing Win Awards

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the "Oscars of South Korea", have already announced its list of winners for 2020. This year, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards were held at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX), in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers decided to not host the event with a live audience. Instead, all viewers had to watch the event from their homes. The event is now available for streaming online.

Where to watch the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards while staying at home amid quarantine

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards streamed live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4. International fans of the Korean Entertainment Industry could also watch the show on Vline. Fans from all across the globe, whether they be from India, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, UK, or the US, can watch all the interviews and red carpet moments on TikTok. In Korea, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards started at 4:50 PM KST. In India, the event began at 1:20 PM IST.

Some big-name Korean celebs that featured at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards include Bae Suzy, Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Hae In, Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, Seo Ji Hye, and many more. The nominations for the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced over a month ago. The Oscar-winning film Parasite was one of the first nominations for the best film award.

Winners announced for various categories at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards' winners for various categories have been announced. However, many of the main categories, like Best Drama and Best Movie, are still pending. Below are all the Award Categories for which the winners have already been announced.

Best Supporting Actor- Oh Jung-se – When the Camellia Blooms

Best Supporting Actress- Kim Sun-young – Crash Landing on You

Best New Actor- Ahn Hyo-seop – Dr. Romantic 2

Best New Actress- Kim Da-mi – Itaewon Class

Best Screenplay- Lim Sang-choon – When the Camellia Blooms

Technical Award- Jeong Yeon-wook (Art) – Great Escape 3

Best Supporting Actor in film- Lee Gwang-soo – Inseparable Bros

Best Supporting Actress in film- Kim Sae-byeok – House of Hummingbird

Nominations for pending main categories

Best Drama

When the Camellia Blooms

Crash Landing on You

Stove League

Kingdom Season 2

Hyena

Best Actor for Drama

Kang Ha-neul – When the Camellia Blooms

Namgoong Min – Stove League

Park Seo-joon – Itaewon Class

Joo Ji-hoon – Hyena

Hyun Bin – Crash Landing on You

Best Actress for Drama

Gong Hyo-jin – When the Camellia Blooms

Kim Hye-soo – Hyena

Kim Hee-ae – The World of the Married

Son Ye-jin – Crash Landing on You

IU – Hotel Del Luna

Best Film

Parasite

The Man Standing Next

House of Hummingbird

E.X.I.T

Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Best Actor for film

Song Kang-ho – Parasite

Lee Byung-hun – The Man Standing Next

Lee Je-hoon – Time to Hunt

Jo Jung-suk – E.X.I.T

Han Suk-kyu – Forbidden Dream

Best Actress for film

Kim So-jin – Another Child

Kim Hee-ae – Moonlit Winter

Jeon Do-yeon – Birthday

Jung Yu-mi – Kim Ji Young, Born 1982

Jo Yeo-jung – Parasite

