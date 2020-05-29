Video: US And South Korean Marines Turn Joint Training Mission Into 'epic Dance Off'

A video of an ‘epic dance-off’ between the American marines and their South Korean counterparts has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by Goodable on Twitter shows the two groups dancing on ‘country music’ respectively. While the US marines can be seen dancing on famous American rap songs, the South Korea counterpart danced on the famous K-pop single, ‘Gangnam Style’.

The 40-second-video was shared on May 29. The caption of the post also informs that the two groups were on a ‘joint training mission’ which was designed for them to learn new combat tactics. However, the ‘mission’ soon turned into an ‘epic dance-off’ and the soldiers can be seen enjoying and dancing together while also showing off their dance moves.

American Marines were on a joint training mission with their South Korean counterparts.



It was designed for them to train together and learn new combat tactics.



It turned into an epic dance off.



🇺🇸 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/T1OsdlJQvD — Goodable (@Goodable) May 28, 2020

READ: London: RSPCA And Firefighters Rescue Fox After Its Head Got Stuck In Tyre

Netizens ‘love everything’ about the dance-off

Since shared, the clip is doing rounds on several social media platforms. With hundreds of likes, the video has been viewed more than 18,000 times. Several internet users even took to the comments section and called the ‘dance-off’ ‘beautiful’. One internet user even shared another video of a “marine drum battle face-off’ between the US and South Korea.

So wonderful to see. Thanks @Goodable — Becky Whyte (@beck_why) May 28, 2020

I love everything about this! — @Monika (@MBAWorldTravelr) May 28, 2020

I’d say they succeeded, in more ways than one. ❤️ — Covfefe (@Cat8Creek) May 28, 2020

READ: Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Wake Its Dead Mother Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

US vs. South Korea drum battlehttps://t.co/lWj5cdZacT — Gus Hazelton (@HazeltonGus) May 28, 2020

Beautiful — ya to ho chuka (@romeoomustlie) May 28, 2020

READ: JK Rowling's New Children's Book 'The Ickabog': Here's Your Guide To Enter This New World

READ: Good News: Red Panda Puts Claws Up To Surrender In Hilarious Video, Dog Hugs Cat Buddy