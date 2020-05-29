Last Updated:

Video: US And South Korean Marines Turn Joint Training Mission Into 'epic Dance Off'

A video shared on Twitter of an ‘epic dance-off’ between the US marines and their South Korean counterparts has taken the internet by storm.

A video of an ‘epic dance-off’ between the American marines and their South Korean counterparts has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by Goodable on Twitter shows the two groups dancing on ‘country music’ respectively. While the US marines can be seen dancing on famous American rap songs, the South Korea counterpart danced on the famous K-pop single, ‘Gangnam Style’. 

The 40-second-video was shared on May 29. The caption of the post also informs that the two groups were on a ‘joint training mission’ which was designed for them to learn new combat tactics. However, the ‘mission’ soon turned into an ‘epic dance-off’ and the soldiers can be seen enjoying and dancing together while also showing off their dance moves. 

Netizens ‘love everything’ about the dance-off

Since shared, the clip is doing rounds on several social media platforms. With hundreds of likes, the video has been viewed more than 18,000 times. Several internet users even took to the comments section and called the ‘dance-off’ ‘beautiful’. One internet user even shared another video of a “marine drum battle face-off’ between the US and South Korea. 

