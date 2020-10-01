'Bahut Hua Samman' Starring Raghav Juyal To Release On Disney+ Hotstar On October 2, 2020

Dancer turned actor Raghav Juyal is all set to play a lead in Hotstar’s Bahut Hua Samman. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film is set in Varanasi and revolves around the lives of two young engineering students, Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan, who are popular for their con jobs in their college circuit. Here’s all you need to know about Raghav Juyal’s upcoming comedy film Bahut Hua Samman.

What time does Bahut Hua Samman release on Disney +Hotstar?

Bahut Hua Samman release date 2020

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, the film Bahut Hua Samman is directed by Ashish Shukla. The comedy film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on October 2, 2020, Friday. The trailer of the comedy film released on September 30 on YouTube.

According to the trailer, Bahut Hua Samman looks like a promising entertaining film. Apart from the leads, Abhishek Chauhan and Raghav Juyal, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini. Juyal said the movie.

Bahut Hua Samman on Disney+Hotstar

The upcoming comedy OTT film featuring Raghav Juyal is very close to him, as he plays the lead in the film. During an interview, Raghav Juyal mentioned that it was an amazing experience shooting for the film. He was honoured to play the lead and share the screen with outstanding actors like Sanjay Mishra.

He also added that his movie Bahut Hua Samman holds a mirror to the society in a quirky manner. He added that it’s a slice of life comedy that everyone will enjoy.

Raghav Juyal gained popularity amongst the audience after he started appearing as a contestant in Dance India Dance, reaching the finale. He later appeared in several reality dance shows as an anchor and as a mentor. Raghav Juyal made his debut in Bollywood with the film Sonali Cable. The dancer was last seen in Remo D'Souza's film Street Dancer, along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He was seen as Poddy, Varun Dhawan's close friend in Street Dancer 3D.

(With Inputs from PTI)

