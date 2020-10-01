Raghav Juyal's New Show 'Bahut Hua Samman' Receives Praise From Varun Dhawan

Disney Plus Hotstar's upcoming film, Bahut Hua Sammaan trailer is now out. The film features Abhishek Chauhan, Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das in pivotal roles. The makers of the film released the trailer on September 30 2020, on YouTube and many Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan have taken to their social media to appreciate the movie.

Varun Dhawan's reaction to Bahut Hua Samman

As soon as the trailer was out, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to congratulate Raghav Juyal. Sharing the trailer link in his IG story, the actor wrote, "Wah Mera Chetah", and tagged Raghav Juyal. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here.

Bahut Hua Samman trailer

The trailer of Bahut Hua Samman promises to be a fun ride. The trailer starts with two students, Boney and Fandu, who are pursuing engineering. The students are seen pleading that they are innocent while being interrogated by a police officer. Looking at the trailer one can see Nidhi Singh playing the role of the police officer. However, the trailer then takes a hilarious turn which will surely take everyone on a fun ride.

Right from the beginning, one can be sure that you are in for a treat. From the incredible performances of the lead actors to the punchlines, Bahut Hua Sammaan has all the elements of a perfect comedy flick. This interesting trailer will leave fans wondering if these guys will succeed in their robbery plan and what made Boney and Fandu land in jail. The movie will be available for streaming from October 2 this year.

On the work front

Raghav Juyal has been part of various Bollywood movies like Sonali Cable, ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, and Street Dancer 3D, to name a few. The actor has even worked in web-series titled Abhay 2. The series also featured Kunal Khemu as Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh, Asha Negi as Sonam, Ram Kapoor as Kidnapper, Nidhi Singh as Khushboo, Chunky Pandey as Harsh, and many more.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Earlier set to release in theatres, the film will now release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video during Diwali. The movie, helmed by David Dhawan, will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

(Image Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

