'Bahut Hua Samman' Cast Reveals Why The Satirical Comedy Is A Must-watch

Bahut Hua Samman is a satirical comedy directed by Ashish Shukla. The plot of the comedy flick revolves around two engineering students, Bony and Fundoo (played by Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan), who are part-time con men and decide to rob a bank. The movie is set in the backdrop of Varanasi. Filled with humour, the narrative explores various societal issues faced by today’s youth. The show is streaming currently on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The cast of Bahut Hua Samman recently talked about why the movie is a must-watch.

Here's why Bahut Hua Samman is a must watch

Comedy with a message says, Ram Kapoor

“Bahut Hua Samman is a really special film. I'd totally recommend the viewers to watch it. The ensemble cast displaying a satirical comedy with a meaningful message is a treat to the audience. I personally loved the movie and highly recommend the viewers to watch it.”





Bahut Hua Samman has an impressive plot, says Sanjay Mishra

“The movie is stylish and contemporary and the most important part is that I personally liked the movie a lot. The cast and plot twist is impressive and have got quite a lot of praises for the movie”

Movie’s comic book style edit is different and new, says Abhishek Chauhan

“It’s a brilliant recipe of seasoned music comedy satire, action drama and farce. ‘Kuch alag hai... ‘The comic book style edit pattern is a treat which makes the storytelling more engaging and gives it an edge.”

The super talented cast and the background music, says Raghav Jugal

“Firstly, the writing of the movie is an important reason, a salute to Avinash and Vijay ji. It's a beautifully written film in such times. Secondly the direction - delivering this stature of direction in such a time, directing all the talented actors in the film with such brilliant characterization and performances. Thirdly, the acting of every single actor has been fabulous. Mishra Ji has done a great job, so has Namit Das. Nidhi Singh has done such a brilliant performance, and even Abishek, Bhupesh bhai and every single actor has delivered a great performance. Every single character from senior to junior is standing out, it’s not just a hero and heroine movie. Fourthly, the most amazing part of the movie is its background music, what a great choice of songs. God knows who found the songs – they are brilliant! You need guts to direct this film at such a time – show humour in such a subtle way. The movie is very candid, it doesn’t look like anyone is acting, it looks like the conversations are natural and have been captured candidly. The movie brings out the message comically without any preaching. After Jane Bhi Do Yaaro, if there’s any satirical film, it's this. It's very close to my heart. It shows a mirror to society. Lastly, you’ll go mad laughing – that is my last reason for you to watch this movie.”

