Raghav Juyal Reveals Why He Said Yes To A Negative Role In 'Abhay 2'; Read More

Dancer Raghav Juyal recently revealed why he said yes to Zee5’s crime thriller web series Abhay 2. He has played the role of an antagonist, Samar, on the show. Talking about portraying a negative character in Abhay 2, the actor-choreographer explained that he drew inspiration from a lot of his memories. Here is everything you need to know about Raghav Juyal’s role of Samar in the series. Read on:

Raghav Juyal reveals why he said yes to 'Abhay 2'

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal appeared in the second season of the Zee5 crime thriller web series, Abhay, which will premiere on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. Being an antagonist on the show, he spoke about choosing a negative role in the web series. The actor revealed during an interview with Mid-day, that the character of Samar from Abhay 2 was quite different from his real self. He added that playing a role like that could help him improve his craft of acting.

Raghav Juyal shared his opinion by saying that according to him, one also learns about themselves while acting as they get to do many different things which they never dreamt of. The actor gave an instance of his character in Abhay 2 and said that Samar had a different upbringing. Juyal added that he had to keep a parallel thought process going to understand the actions and reactions of Samar.

Furthermore, Raghav Juyal said that he had used a lot of his 'personal memories' to get the correct emotion for his character. Adding to it, the actor revealed that he would not say that publicly, but it helped him trigger the right emotion for the role.

Abhay 2 cast

The project of Ken Ghosh revolves around the life of officer Abhay Pratap Singh. Abhay 2 cast members are Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Chunky Pandey, Asheema Vadaan, and Bidita Bag, alongside Raghav Juyal, in pivotal roles. The Abhay 2 cast also has recurring characters in the series. The crime thriller web series will release on September 29, 2020, on Zee5.

On the work front

Raghav Juyal has appeared in numerous Bollywood movies like Sonali Cable, ABCD 2, Nawabzaade, and Street Dancer 3D, to name a few. Besides Abhay 2, he will also appear in Bahut Hua Samman alongside Ram Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. It will stream on Hotstar.

