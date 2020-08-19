Akshat Parikh Talks About Working In 'Bandish Bandits' As A Music Supervisor; Read Here

Amazon Prime Video's latest web series Bandish Bandits was released on August 4, 2020. The musical romance drama stars Sherya Choudhary and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles. Young musician Akshat Parikh was the show's music supervisor and single-handedly taught all the music etiquettes to the cast. He helped the cast with the right expressions and understanding riffs and music notes as well. He recently opened up about his experience of working on the show.

Akshat Pariskh reveals an incident from Bandish Bandits shoot days

Narrating an incident from the shoot days, Akshat Parikh said that they were shooting the song Garaj Garaj which is based on Raag Malhar in the city of Bikaner in April 2019. He revealed that it started raining out of nowhere when Naseeruddin Shah was singing. He further said that it rained very heavily and they had to put the shoot on hold for 2 days. Parikh further added that the beauty of music and magic of the Ragas connects one to nature.

Talking about his experience of working with the cast and crew, Akshat Parikh said it has been a 'lifetime experience' for him. He added that it was a tough job for him to train veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni and the rest of the cast for their roles as singers. He added that they showed extra dedication and worked real hard at learning and understanding Indian classical music. He further said that Ritwik and Shreya's dedication was inspiring.

About Akshat Parikh

Akshat Parikh has done more than 500 shows globally and has collaborated with artists like Vidya Vox Tetseo Sisters, Khasi Band, Rainbow Choir Nagaland, Musica Collaborative, Shankar Tucker, and more. He also sang for the title track of Maharana Pratap along with Swarup Khan. He has recorded promos for many shows and brand advertisements as well. The singer hails from Pandit Jasraj's Mewati Gharana and also received blessings from the late music maestro just a few days ago.

About 'Bandish Bandits'

Bandish Bandits is a romance drama created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari for Amazon Prime. The series stars Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The plot revolves around a classical singer Radhe and a pop singer Tamanna. Despite their opposite personalities, music brings them together on a journey of self-discovery to see if they can adapt to change and be in it for the long run.

