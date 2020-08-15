'Bandish Bandits' Shooting Locations In Rajasthan: From Jodhpur To Bikaner

The Indian state of Rajasthan is a symbol of the country’s glorious past. Further, the royal architectural elements of the state are a true treat to the eyes. This is probably the reason why several choose the state as a shooting location. One such web series that has been shot in the glorious state is the latest Amazon web series Bandish Bandits. Are you wondering, “What was the Bandish Bandits shooting location?” Here are some details about the Bandish Bandits shooting location:

Where was Bandish Bandits filmed?

Bandish Bandits has majorly been filmed in the Rajasthani cities Bikaner and Jodhpur.

Jodhpur:

Bandish Bandits has majorly been shot in the Rajasthani city of Jodhpur. This city is also popularly known as the Blue City. From its very first episode, Bandish Bandits features the city of Jodhpur. In the first episode, actor Shreya Chaudhry is featured in Jodhpur whereas she had commitments elsewhere. The web series has captured several traditional Rajasthani elements which include traditional paintings, couches, walls, huts and palaces.

Bikaner:

Some of the Bandish Bandits Bikaner locations include the Lakshmi Vilas Palace and the scorching hot deserts of Bikaner. Here is an insight into these two locations:

Lakshmi Vilas Palace, Rajasthan:

Lakshmi Vilas Palace is a palace hotel that is located in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The palace hotel is located 3.5km away from the Bikaner Junction. This hotel is known for preserving the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

Desserts of Bikaner:

Bikaner is popularly known as the Desert City. Further, Bikaner deserts are quite famous for its camel safaris. While camel safaris offer quite an adventure, they also allow one to explore the famous sand dunes of Rajasthan. In an interview with a media portal, Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik described his experience at the desserts of Bikaner. Bhowmik said that the team filmed one of the ragas in the Bikaner desert during the peak of summer. However, when the team was shooting the raga, it started to rain. Bhowmik felt that this was ‘one of the most divine and magical experiences’ of his life.

Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime:

The show features on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Bandish Bandits stars newcomers Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles. Further, the cast also comprises of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Tailang, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Atul Kulkarni. The web series consists of 10 episodes. The music of this show has been given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The plot of Bandish Bandits revolves around Radhe and Tamanna who have different musical backgrounds.

