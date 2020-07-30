What Happened To Ben In 'Umbrella Academy' And How Did He Die?

The Umbrella Academy’s previous season left a trail of clues about Ben Hargreeves (Number Six) death. There has always been a lot of mystery regarding what happened to Ben and how did he die. In the finale episode of season one, Ben is able to tell his story.

The Umbrella Academy is a show about 7 children with superpowers who were adopted and trained into heroes. However, they went on to become deeply flawed, dysfunctional adults. The show’s present-day story showed that Ben had already passed away and throughout the show, viewers saw his ghost only.

Who is Ben in the umbrella academy?

Ben’s was a character who was only able to commune with his sibling Robert Sheehan Klaus, as Klaus had the ability to speak to the dead. But Klaus kept this a secret until the finale episode, where Klaus is able to physically manifest Ben and present him in front of their siblings.

How did Ben die in the Umbrella Academy? What happened to Ben?

None of the siblings, except Number 5 who could time travel, knew about how Ben died. Even though Ben’s death is one of the biggest mysteries on the show, Ben does not reveal anything to the audience about how he actually died. The event is only mentioned in hushed references, leaving viewers none the wiser.

A big question related to Ben’s death is that when did he really die. In the Hargreeves mansion, a series of family portraits are hung. The portraits depict the crime-fighting siblings at the beginning of adulthood.

Taking them into consideration, it is seen that Ben died before Diego, Allison and Klaus left the Academy and before Luther spent years on the moon. So media portals have assumed that Ben died between the ages of 18 and 21. The portraits were Ben is missing, the team is portrayed as being noticeably miserable with the exception of Luther.

Luther is the only one to never leave the academy. This is could also mean that Ben’s death acted as a catalyst for Klaus, Allison, and Diego to strike out on their own as this too has not been addressed on the show. Season one of the show did not reveal details about how did Ben really die. But as the second season of the show is about to premiere, it will be interesting to see the mystery about Ben's death getting solved.

Umbrella Academy season 2 release date

The second season of Umbrella Academy will release on July 31st on Netflix.

