Netflix Confirms 'Money Heist' Season 5, Showrunner Alex Pina Promises ‘exciting’ Season

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is all set to release its fifth and final season, the streaming giant revealed on Friday, July 31. While taking to Instagram, Netflix shared a broken Salvador Dalí mask picture, lying on the ground. In the caption, Netflix ‘confirmed’ #MoneyHeist Season 5 and asked fans if they were ready with their mask.

The caption of the post read, “Do you have your mask ready? You’re going to need it one last time #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed”.

According to reports, the final season of the popular Netflix series will have 10 episodes. From the first season of Money Heist, the audiences have been hooked to the show. While the first Heist went perfectly according to the plan, the second one is yet to reach its conclusion.

‘Most epic’ season

The Money Heist fourth season featured some intense scenes like the death of Nairobi, which had shaken the group to the core. The latest season was also left on a cliff-hanger and audiences were left wondering how the second Heist reached its climax.

While speaking to an international media outlet, showrunner Alex Pina said that in the fifth season the ‘war’ reaches its ‘most extreme’ and ‘savage levels’. He also added that the final season will be the ‘most epic’ and ‘exciting’.

Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities around the world. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor.

It has been reported that Money Heist was earlier a limited series, which was only supposed to have two seasons. However, after Netflix took over, the show was expanded to another season. The popular show went on to become of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent times. According to reports, in 2018, Money Heist became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

