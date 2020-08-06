Netflix Asks For Shows With Great Music, Amazon Prime Recommends 'Bandish Bandits'

Netflix India recently posted a question on their official social media page. The Netflix India Twitter page asked its followers what show or movie they would recommend for its great music. In a clever marketing move, Amazon Prime Video India's Twitter account used this opportunity to promote their latest musical drama show Bandish Bandits.

Netflix India's Twitter page recently asked all its followers to name their favourite show/movie based on its great music. Fans immediately started sharing their favourite musical movies in the comments section of the post. Even Amazon Prime Video's Twitter account commented on Netflix India's latest tweet.

Amazon Prime Video cleverly used Netflix's question to promote their latest show, Bandish Bandits. For those unaware, Bandish Bandits is a musical show that recently released as an Amazon Prime Original show. This new show is all about promoting Hindustani classical music to the modern-day audience.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bandish Bandits stars Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Mistry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Tridha Choudhary, and Rahul Kumar in the lead roles. The theme of the musical show is to make classical music relatable to Gen X and Gen Z viewers. The show was filmed in various locations in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

The show features the concept of old versus new music. The entire show pits traditional music against modern high octane music that is currently popular. It also explores how old classical music is passed down within a family as part of their heritage. Bandish Bandits discusses how changing trends in the music industry are affecting classical music and those that practice it. The show was appreciated by fans and critics alike, especially for its stellar music.

Speaking to Scroll, director Anand Tiwari revealed that the show was definitely about Individualism versus traditionalism. He also wanted to explore what truly represents India, values or being a go-getter. Tiwari added that the show explored whether art should be performed as a discipline or should it be a means to please other people.

