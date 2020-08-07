Meet Radhe Rathore And Tamanna Sharma From Amazon Prime Video's 'Bandish Bandits'

Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits was released earlier this week on August 4, 2020. The show traces the story of two people who are discovering themselves on a musical journey. The show is directed by Anand Tiwari of Kites and Go Goa Gone fame. Here is a look at the entire cast of Bandish Bandits.

Details about Bandish Bandits cast

Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathore

Ritwik Bhowmik plays the role of Radhe Rathore in Bandish Bandits. This is also his debut as an actor. He has also worked previously in Soumi Shah and Snehashish Mondal’s Dhuusar which premiered at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai last year. Talking about how he got a call from Amazon Prime Video for Bandish Bandits, Ritwik Bhownik revealed in an interview to The Indian Express, that he gave his nod in no time. His character, Radhe Rathore is a classical musician in Bandish Bandits.

Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna Sharma

Shreya Chaudhry plays the role of a pop sensation Tamanna Sharma in Bandish Bandits. However, this is not Shreya’s debut. She has earlier played a pivotal role in Manisha Koirala’s Dear Maya as Ira way back in 2017. In the same interview with The Indian Express, Shreya Chaudhry also added that it was the script that chose her. She also added that she was sold when she got to know about the director and cast. Shreya Chaudhry further added that her character, Tamanna Sharma is very different from her in real life.

Naseeruddin Shah as Pandit Radhemohan Rathod

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of a music guru Pandit Radhemohan Rathod in Bandish Bandits. He is a popular face in the Indian film industry. He started his journey in Bollywood with 1975 Shyam Benegal-directed Nishant and since then there has been no looking back. Naseeruddin Shah has been a part of several Bollywood films like Maqbool, Main Hoon Naa, Krrish, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, etc. In addition to this, Shah is also known for his unique choice in films that stray away from mainstream cinema like A Wednesday!, Rogan Josh, The Hungry, etc.

