Barack Obama's Daughter Malia Obama Joins Writing Staff Of Donald Glover's New Amazon Show

Former First Daughter Malia Obama has joined the writing staff for one of Donald Glover’s first projects for Amazon Prime Video, according to Variety's report. Maila's writing gig will reportedly be her first since she began her college in 2017. Malia Obama's inclusion in the upcoming series comes amidst Donald Glover signing a deal with Amazon and creating a "content channel", that will spotlight his work amongst other curated content on Amazon Prime.

Malia Obama on Donald Glover's new show

The writing gig for Malia Obama on Donald Glovers' upcoming Amazon project titled Hive is her first out of college, reports the website. According to various sources, Malia had shown interest in working in Hollywood quite a while ago. She had reportedly landed an internship with The Weinstein Company in 2017 after having previously interned on HBO's comedy Girls and worked as a production assistant on CBS' Halle Berry drama Extant. While the story of Hive is under wraps, sources reveal that it may centre around a "Beyonce-type" personality. The show will be developed by writer Janine Nabers, who previously worked on HBO's Watchmen.

Meanwhile, This is America singer Donald Glover is shifting his project to Amazon Prime after having previously worked with FX on Atlanta. The current deal will not have any impact on his Emmy Award-winning FX series which has been renewed for two more seasons and begins production in mid-March. News of Amazon's rumoured deal with Glover was announced on February 17, but there is no official confirmation of the same.

Donald Glover in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's new show

Recently, Glover was revealed to be working with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on a remake of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie comedy film, Mr. & Mrs Smith. Waller-Bridge and Glover will help to create the show as executive producers alongside Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) who will act as showrunner. The show is expected to premiere in 2022. The duo has previously worked together on 2018's Star Wars spin-off movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Both stars have reportedly done projects with Amazon Studios, with Waller-Bridge on Fleabag and Glover whose musical film Guava Island (2019) received critical acclaim.

