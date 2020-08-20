'Bebaakee' Featuring Kushal Tandon To Release Soon

Kushal Tandon's new series Bebaakee is all set to release on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji on August 30, as reported by Firstpost. The highly anticipated series will be available for viewing soon and has already released its trailer and first look poster. Read ahead to know about the series and about how the audiences have responded to the trailer.

Bebaakee release date

Ekta Kapoor has come back with a brand new series called Bebaakee. The series has already gained a lot of buzz in the industry due to its interesting plotline and fan reactions. The series Bebaakee will be a romantic-drama that will soon air on August 30, 2020. Fans will be able to catch the series on ZEE5 and on ALTBalaji. The show was originally planned to release sooner but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bebaakee Trailer

Bebaakee trailer starts with the introduction of Kushal Tandon's character, Sufiyaan Abdulla. Sufiyaan Abdulla seems like a character who is very tough and has gone through a lot in his life. It is also explained that he is a character who is against the concept of love. This all seems to change with the introduction of Kainaat Sahni, played by Shiv Jyoti Rajput, the female protagonist.

Another interesting twist is seen in the trailer when Karan Jotwani's character enters the scene. Karan Jotwani plays the role of Imtiyaz Alkaz who also seems to like the female protagonist. He is also very good friends with Sufiyaan Abdulla. The trailer has made it sure to communicate that the show is filled with an interesting love triangle and will also feature a lot of drama.

Since the Bebaakee trailer has gone live, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinion over the show's storyline. One fan mentioned how the trailer was 'mind-blowing' and praised Kushal Tandon's character, calling it 'outstanding'. Another fan mentioned how the show's trailer reminded her of Kushal's another popular show, Beyhadh, opposite Jennifer Winget. Take a look at how fans have reacted to Bebaakee trailer:

Mr kushal tandon 😎 it's mind-blowing, superb👍ur voice n ur entry ur performance outstanding😎 everything is nothing before u in bebakiii.n all r interested in bebaki only coz of u.otherwise it's nothing 😎👍so wish u lots of success💥 n clap specially for ur voice n performance pic.twitter.com/q2Nsmeji5W — SONALI GORANA (@sonaligorana1) August 17, 2020

Storyline gives Beyadh vibes....But that's the thing which makes it even more exciting...✌🤟...Really looking forward to it...❤❤ — Riya Narayan (@RiyaNarayan14) August 17, 2020

So all the very best Mr Kushal Tandon for #bebakee uhh always play a gr8 roles.I'm here to confess something, I follow, like so many celebs Bt uhh r the only one whom I admire ❤️since 2011 jst bcoz of ur nature 😃, ur style ur looks say everything

Thts it

Thnkeww ❤️ — Pratima Singh (@m_pratimaa) August 18, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Kushal Tandon's Instagram

