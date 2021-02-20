'Behind Her Eyes' And Other Recent Netflix Releases To Binge On This Weekend

Behind Her Eyes, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, among others, are only some of the latest releases on Netflix that have had audiences clamouring to turn on their phones/laptops. While people have had these films and shows on their watchlist ever since they were announced, life often has a way of intervening with its obligations and thus not allowing people the time to watch the shows and films. As the weekend is officially here, let go of obligations and grab your popcorn as you watch the best of Netflix’s latest releases. Find a list of suggestions here.

Behind Her Eyes

Behind Her Eyes is a psychological supernatural thriller that has been directed by Steve Lightfoot. It's based on a 2017 novel of the same name written by Sarah Pinborough. The main characters of the limited series are played by Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Robert Aramayo. It follows the life of a single mother who is drawn into an illicit affair with her boss. Things take an even more unlikely turn when she forms a friendship with her boss’ wife. Things start unravelling at that point and everything starts to change till she realises that nothing or no one is as they are expected to be.

Also read: Behind Her Eyes Soundtrack: Here Is A List Of All The Songs Featured In The Series

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

The last instalment of the wildly popular film series released on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day. Based on the book of the same name written by Jenny Han and directed by Michael Fimognari, the film traces the journey of Peter and Lara-Jean as they move out for college. Lara-Jean falls in love with New York and decides to go to NYU instead of Stanford with Peter. The To All The Boys: Always and Forever review had people saying that it was the end that they always expected but that they were sad to bid farewell to the world of LJ and Peter.

Also read: 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Review - Netizens Find Last Installment 'charming'

iCarly season 2

The second season of the Nickelodeon hit show has some big surprises up its sleep. The characters of Carly and Freddie come closer as they share a kiss. The Miranda Cosgrave staple has 25 episodes in season 2.

Also read: 5 Best ICarly Episodes To Catch Before The Paramount Reboot Release

The Crew

The Crew is a comedy series created by Jeff Lowell for Netflix specifically. It shares its name with the popular video game. The Crew cast has at its helm Kevin James as the crew chief of Bobby Spencer Racing. The series takes place in a NASCAR garage where two chiefs butt heads in a bid for power.

Also read: Who Is Bobby Spencer In Netflix's The Crew'? Is He Based On A Real Person?

Good Girls: Season 3

The crime comedy-drama was renewed for a third season owing to its popularity in the first two seasons. The series is created by Jenna Bans and has Christina Hendricks playing the lead in the series. The 16 episodes of Season 3 were cut down owing to the pandemic but a 4th season has been announced by the Network. The series revolves around three mothers who are tired of trying to make ends meet and thus try to pull off a supermarket heist. The unlikely success of the heist put them in a situation they were not prepared for.

Also read: 'Good Girls' Season 3 Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.