Behind Her Eyes Soundtrack: Here Is A List Of All The Songs Featured In The Series

Behind her Eyes landed on Netflix on February 17, 2021. Ever since its release, fans on Twitter have been talking about the series. Starring artists such as Kate Nash, Marika Hackman and Summer Kennedy, the six-episode series has an intriguing plot featuring a husband, a wife and the other woman. While fans were taken by the plot of the series, many could not help but notice how intriguing the Behind Her Eyes soundtrack was. Here are all the Behind her Eyes songs.

Behind Her Eyes Soundtrack

Never Forget You – Noisettes

Scene: When Louise is putting on makeup in front of the mirror

She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know

Scene: When Louise is in the bar waiting for her date.

Nicest Thing – Kate Nash

Scene: Adele is in bed and David is in the shower. Adele is walking through a field. She is listening to this song through her headphones.

Cry To Me – Solomon Burke

Scene: Louise is in her apartment doing laundry.

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Eliza Shaddad

Scene: Adele and Louise arrange to meet for coffee. They walk down the street together. The credits follow.

Golden Touch – Razorlight

Scene: Song can be heard in the house. Adele paints the walls and sings.

It’s Happening Again – Agnes Obel

Scene: Louise looks at her son. She smokes a cigarette. David rings the doorbell and picks up Adam. Adam says goodbye to his mother.

Waking Up – MJ Cole & Freya Ridings

Scene: David and Louise kiss each other. Shortly after, they sleep together.

Terrified (Acoustic Version-Bonus Track) – Anna Ternheim

Scene: Louise opens the door and David is standing in front of the door, they kiss. Shortly after, Louise opens the door again and Adele is standing in front of the door. A little later David and Louise can be seen in bed as they are talking. Louise and Adele are at the gym together. More scenes follow.

Rocking Horse – Kelli Ali

Scene: Song plays during the credits.

Watch Me – Labi Siffre

Scene: Song plays right at the beginning of the episode. Louise wakes up in a field. She gets out of bed. She sits down with her son, who is fishing for tadpoles at a pond. David is barbecuing for the family. Then David and Louise make love.

I Know Places – Lykke Li

Scene: Adele and Rob are walking across the field. They hold hands. David watches his wife through the door.

Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – 3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa – Wiener Philharmoniker, Karl Böhm &Konzertvereinigung Wieder Staatsopernchor

Scene: Song plays during the credits.

Mr. Sandman – SYML

Scene: Plays at the beginning of the episode. Adele is lying in bed. Louise is lying in bed. She has a dream about her son Adam. Adele is watching David through the door. Also plays when Adele injects herself with drugs.

Drown – Marika Hackman

Scene: Louise plays soccer with her son.

Yatton – Break>

Scene: Rob injects himself with drugs. Louise reads Rob's notes.

Madness – Ruelle

Scene: Song plays during the credits.

Ditch – Empara Mi

Scene: David and Louise are travelling in the car. They are newly married.

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

Scene: Song plays during the credits.

