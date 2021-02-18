Who Is Bobby Spencer In Netflix's 'The Crew'? Is He Based On A Real Person?

The Crew, Netflix's new mockumentary, has been getting a lot of attention from critics and fans alike. There's one character that stands out in this series, that of the legendary Bobby Spencer. Read on to know who is Bobby Spencer.

Who is Bobby Spencer in Netflix's The Crew?

With all the hype the show has been getting, NASCAR Twitter page decided to pull a little trick on the fans. In the lead up to the release of the show, the NASCAR Twitter page released a short video called Wheelin' and Dealin', The Bobby Spencer Story which was a documentary in itself about the ''NASCAR's most famous driver you've never heard of.'' Bobby Spencer is an actual character in The Crew. This left fans confused. Is Bobby Spencer a real person? Is Bobby Spencer NASCAR related? Let's find out.

Bobby Spencer is not a real person. He is just a fictional character played by Bruce McGill in The Crew. The story of The Crew is entirely fictional and not based on any real events of character, just the world of NASCAR racing. NASCAR Twitter just pulled a successful prank in making people believe that the epic Bobby Spencer from The Crew was real. There's a whole short film that NASCAR is hosting on Busch Beer's Youtube Page.

About The Crew

The Crew was released on January 15, 2021. It was created by famous American producer Jeff Lowell. The story of The Crew revolves around the employees of a small NASCAR garage. The boss and the owner of the garage Bobby Spencer decides to retire at the beginning of the show and hands over the reigns to the garage to his daughter Catherine. The rest of the crew finds the change in authority hard to adjust to and hilarity ensues. The employees try to interrupt her in any way they can with some funny outcomes. Bobby Spencer's actor Bruce McGill has a long history of acting going back to the 70s. Other main characters in the show include Kevin Gibson(Kevin James), Catherine(Jillian Mueller), Chuck(Gary Anthony Williams) and Beth (Sarah Styles). If you haven't seen the show yet, it is streaming on Netflix.

