How Many Episodes Are There In Behind Her Eyes? Netflix's All-new Psychothriller Series

Among Netflix's many popular February releases, there was one show that left viewers charmed and wanting for more with just a small glimpse of the trailer. Behind Her Eyes is a British psychological thriller series based on the best selling novel of the same name. The book had received rave reviews at the time it came out, following which Netflix decided to give a nod to its live-action adaptation. Soon after, it was reported that Steve Lightfoot, the same mastermind who gave NBC's Hannibal and Marvel's The Punisher, is getting on board to create this series. The supernatural series has amassed plenty of attention and carried a high amount of expectations ever since. Here's everything you need to know about the latest release of Netflix.

How many episodes are there in Behind Her Eyes?

Behind Her Eyes is told in six parts, each being 50-55 minutes in duration. All the episodes were released together on February 17, 2021, to create a binge-hype towards the weekend. Although there's no guessing on why the series is named this way, every title of every episode sees a pattern that ultimately leads to the meaning of the main title. Episodes are named Chance Encounters, Lucid Dreaming, The First Door, Rob, The Second Door and Behind Her Eyes, all in the linear structure.

Behind Her Eyes follows the life of Louise, a single young mother who invites trouble when she finds herself getting drawn to her psychiatrist boss David while also secretly befriending his mysterious wife Adele. In a world of twisted mind games, Louise discovers the power of holding secrets against people. The series has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audience alike, who praised the performance but confessed to finding the plot twists too much. Eve Hewson was highly lauded for her extraordinary performance of the enigmatic wife Adele, earning herself the title of a "true revelation." It's hard to tell whether the series will continue with a season 2 because of its unpredictable and peculiar ending. But since the series' drop on the platform was so unexpected in itself, there's no harm in keeping hopes up. Watch the trailer here -

