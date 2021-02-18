'Behind Her Eyes' Review: Netizens In Shock After Watching The Series' Ending

The highly-anticipated British TV mini-series, Behind Her Eyes, premiered on Netflix yesterday, i.e. February 17, 2021. The series is a supernatural psychological thriller and is based on writer Sarah Pinborough's best-selling novel of 2017 by the same name. Created by Steve Lightfoot, the television miniseries boasts of Simona Brown, Tom Bateman Eve Hewson and Robert Aramayo in the lead roles.

The official description of Behind Her Eyes on Netflix's official website reads: "A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife." It follows the life of single mother Louise (Simona Brown) and the man and wife David (Tom Bateman) and Adele (Eve Hewson). The plot of the Steve Lightfoot series showcases a thrilling and twisted tale with a shocking ending.

Behind Her Eyes review by the masses

Ever since the series dropped on the streaming giant, Behind Her Eyes review by not only critics but also netizens have started pouring on social media, especially Twitter. One of the highlights of the British series for many has been the staggering Behind Her Eyes ending, which has been pointed out by Twitterati on the micro-blogging platform. A lot of mentioned the same by gushing, "Never saw that coming" on Twitter. Within a day from its release on Netflix, the miniseries has managed to impress hundreds and thousands of netizens already.

Behind Her Eyes IMDb rating currently stands at 6.9/10 with over 450 reviews as of yet. Furthermore, Twitter has also been abuzz ever since the series released as it was quick to become a hot topic of discussion among viewers. One user tweeted writing, "I just finished the "behind her eyes" tv series. I was so excited and finally finished. and I'm in shock right now, if you want to be shocked you should definitely watch it. I recommend. I guess I've never watched anything so surprised. #BehindHerEyes". Reviewing the Simona Brown starrer, another wrote, "If you’re looking for a good psychological thriller series, 10/10 recommend ‘Behind her eyes’ on Netflix. It’s brilliant."

Check out some more 'Behind Her Eyes Twitter' reviews below:

#BehindHerEyes is now on Netflix, I'm two episodes in, and it's great. I loved the novel by @SarahPinborough so I'm predisposed to like the adaptation. Even so, the excellent casting is a nice surprise and I'm very glad it's six episodes, which I think is perfect for a novel. — S.P. Miskowski (@SPMiskowski) February 17, 2021

The ending though, oh my god 😱 #BehindHerEyes — Sophie⁷ ✌️ (@soph1675) February 17, 2021

Holy shit #BehindHerEyes is crazyyyyy I love ittttt. Watched it in one sitting 😳😳 — giggzy🍁 (@pistolpally) February 18, 2021

Spent the last 6 hours of my life binging #BehindHerEyes and lardddd there are no words.. I have never experienced such madness pic.twitter.com/mJV296NeC1 — Selfless Politics! (@Necologico_) February 18, 2021

Just finished watching #behindhereyes and wow 😳! Nothing prepares you for that killer ending 🙆🏽‍♀️. I’m completely mind blown! Wow 😯! — A N G E L A ✨ (@Languu_) February 18, 2021

Binged #behindhereyes on a night shift... That ending though... Madness absolute madness @SarahPinborough — Michael Hanlon (@nolnahleahcim) February 18, 2021

