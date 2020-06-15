Ben Samuel Of 'Dating Around': Everything You Need To Know About The Professor On The Show

Dating Around Season 2 premiered on Netflix, on June 12, 2020. The cast members this season include professor Ben Samuel from the University of New Orleans and Deva Mahal, the daughter of Taj Mahal, a popular American musician, among others. However, fans of the show on twitter are gushing over Ben Samuel, due to his simple and charming personality. Here is everything you need to know about Ben Samuel from Dating Around.

ALSO READ | Netflix Asks Tweeple To Caption Deepika Padukone’s Pic, Gets Hilarious Responses

Ben Samuel on Dating Around

Who is Ben Samuel?

The Professor on Dating Around Ben Samuel is a California native, who moved to New Orleans in 2018 for a change of place. Ben’s friends and family have described him as a 'hopeless romantic' and the textbook definition of a 'nice guy'. Ben Samuel on Dating Around has revealed that his only relationship lasted for 10.5 years. He added that the relationship ended because his partner wanted to try an open relationship. Although reluctantly, Ben conceded to make his partner happy. However, Ben admitted that the open relationship did not work out. Hence, Ben’s search for love got him on the show.

ALSO READ | 'Catapults Are A Great Way To Get Somewhere Fast,' Says Elon Musk As One Sends Man Flying

Professor on Dating Around: About Ben Samuel’s career:

Ben Samuel is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science from the University of New Orleans. Fans on twitter are thoroughly impressed by Ben due to his compassionate nature. In fact, Ben’s Curriculum Vitae reveals that apart from Computer Science, he has also studied Theatre arts. The Professor on Dating Around possesses a Bachelors Degree and a Graduate certificate degree Theatre arts from the University of California. Ben also completed his PhD in Computer Science from the same university, with the dissertation topic being “Crafting Stories Through Play.”

ALSO READ | Good News: From Teacher's Effort To Man Skateboarding On Wheelchair, Read 5 Best Stories

Ben on Dating Around Reddit:

Fans of Dating Around on Reddit and Twitter are really impressed by Ben’s personality and his achievements. On Reddit fans are impressed how raw and genuine Ben is. One Reddit user commented saying that the episode with Ben seemed a bit cringe, but Ben was still a sweetheart on the show. On Twitter fans are commenting about how earnest Ben Samuel is.

Dating Around Season 2. Ben is so earnest and makes my body cringe so hard it feels like exercise.



Flashback to every date where afterwards you can't politely articulate the problem and get accused of being too picky and rejecting nice guys. This clip. THIS CLIP. #DatingAround pic.twitter.com/epDGDis5Fq — Ana Moss (@anashedidnt) June 12, 2020

Please watch season 2, episode Ben of Dating Around on Netflix. I smiled the entire time bye — DC (@domichacoff) June 12, 2020

ALSO READ | ‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic

Dating Around: About the Show

Dating Around has 25-30 minute long episodes that each follows an individual going on five blind dates to the same place in the city. The goal is to find a partner, who would be worthy enough for a second date. The show is filled with awkward pauses, flirtations, and first date fails.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.