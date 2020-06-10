‘Childhood Pranks’: Video Of Panda Siblings Playing Together Makes Netizens Nostalgic

Pandas have never failed to win people's hearts, especially when it comes to their miniature versions. Recently, a video of two sibling pandas playing and chasing each other hilariously has taken over the internet. A short clip shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on June 9 is also reminding several netizens of ‘childhood pranks’.

In the 13-second-clip one can see one of the pandas pushing its sibling into a ditch and then running away. The fallen panda can then be seen getting back on his foot and managing to climb the ditch. Within a few seconds, the panda then chases his sibling through the forest.

Siblings.....

No difference than humans💚



The way the younger one sprints with elder in hot pursuit, will remind all of us about our childhood. pic.twitter.com/QgonbnrMle — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 9, 2020

READ: Video: Porcupine Fights Fierce Battle With Snake, Uses Quills To Keep Predator Away

Netizens in awe

While the video has reminded some netizens of their childhood, others also find the clip ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. With nearly 16,500 views, the video had garnered nearly 2,000 likes and several comments as well. One internet user wrote, “Awww...pandas are always cute”. Another said, “Never seen a Panda run so fast……wow”.

Childhood pranks. — Shagufta Abrar (@AbrarShagufta) June 10, 2020

Bachpan yaad aaya 😄😄 — PremaC🇮🇳🚩 (@prema2005) June 9, 2020

READ: Zomato Says Mars Crater Pics Remind Of An Indian Drink, Netizens Ask 'will You Deliver?'

How cute! — Rajita Kurup (@rajitakurup) June 9, 2020

Adorable and soooooo cute. 😍😘 — Dhiraj Seth (@sethdhiraj) June 10, 2020

Pandas are so cute.. 😍😍😍Love them.. — Lockdown 5.0 (@WinOverCorona) June 10, 2020

READ: Pune Teacher's Incredible Effort To Give Online Classes To Students Wins Internet; Watch

READ: Twitter's New Instagram Stories-like Feature 'Fleets' Triggers Hilarious Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.