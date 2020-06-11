Good News: From Teacher's Effort To Man Skateboarding On Wheelchair, Read 5 Best Stories

Since the start of this year, the world had not only begun its battle with the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus but now Black Lives matter protests are also taking over. Amid such unforeseen challenges, even Google had recently revealed the surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could uplift the mood of people still confined to their homes for several months now. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “cheerful” stories that are unique as well as interesting. From ‘untouched pool’ to ‘Jugaad’ by Pune teacher for online classes, these are five best from today.

Man skateboards on wheelchair

A man racing through the gushes of wind on a wheelchair balanced on a skateboard has left the netizens in utter disbelief. A short clip restating that “nothing is impossible” has been posted by a cycling brand on Facebook and has garnered over three million views with netizens admiring the “determination” of the man and also his “love for speed”. The unique set-up enabled the man with a wheelchair to race along with other people. In the 30-second clip, he can be seen lifting and balancing the seat on the longboard while wearing essential gears. At certain instances, the individual can be seen overtaking others on a bicycle.

Pristine pool 'untouched by humans'

In an incredible discovery, a team of explorers found a ‘wondrous’ natural blue pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. The Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico recently took to Facebook to inform about the pristine ‘cave pool’ which was found in Lechuguilla Cave. In the post, the national park authorities shared a picture of the sight and said that the pool contains milky aquamarine liquid, surrounded by white frosted rock.

Pune teacher's incredible effort

As schools nationwide switch to the online classroom and virtual lessons, a video of a chemistry teacher from Pune using a self-made tripod with a hanger and cloth ropes in order to live stream the class is earning laurels online. Shared on her LinkedIn profile, Moumita B can be seen recording the live class amid the coronavirus lockdown for her students by mounting her phone on a hanger and suspending it between a plastic chair with cloth strips as she taught the students.

Panda siblings playing together

Pandas have never failed to win people's hearts, especially when it comes to their miniature versions. Recently, a video of two sibling pandas playing and chasing each other hilariously has taken over the internet. A short clip shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on June 9 is also reminding several netizens of ‘childhood pranks’.

In the 13-second-clip one can see one of the pandas pushing its sibling into a ditch and then running away. The fallen panda can then be seen getting back on his foot and managing to climb the ditch. Within a few seconds, the panda then chases his sibling through the forest.

Siblings.....

No difference than humansðŸ’š



The way the younger one sprints with elder in hot pursuit, will remind all of us about our childhood. pic.twitter.com/QgonbnrMle — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 9, 2020

Bihar man gives his entire property worth Rs 5 crore to 2 elephants

In an unusual incident, a Bihar man wrote his will and transferred his property worth Rs 5 crore to his two elephants, Moti and Rani. The incident has stunned the internet after Akhtar Imam, an animal lover bestowed his wealth to the animals instead of humans citing “trust issues”.

According to ANI, Akhtar has been living and taking care of two of his beloved pets Moti and Rani since the age of 12. The man has also dedicated an animal welfare trust in their names, therefore, after he wrote his will for the elephants to acquire his property worth Rs 5 crores in case of his demise, the trust would ensure the safety and well being of the elephants he is exceedingly fond of. "Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away," Akhtar said.

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

