Ben Smith’s Lesser-known Facts That 'The Bachelorette' Fans Would Love To Know

The Bachelorette is an American reality television dating game show that premiered in 2003, on the channel ABC. The season 16 of the series has released on October 13, 2020. In the very first night of the season's shooting for The Bachelorette 16, things appeared to get very steamy pretty quickly between Clare Crawley and Ben Smith.

The channel has released pictures of Clare meeting her suitors, and one picture shows her making out with Ben Smith. This left many fans of the show curious to know more about Ben. So below listed are five lesser-known facts about Ben Smith that fans would want to know.

Ben Smith’s lesser-known facts

1. Ben Smith is an Army veteran. He has graduated from the United States Military Academy and has become an Army Ranger. But, after Ben suffered from a gruesome back injury, he decided to not get back to active duty and decided to carve out a different future for himself. After leaving the Army, Ben Smith moved to Florida.

2. Ben Smith works as a fitness coach. He currently works as a personal fitness and body trainer in Venice Beach, Florida. He often shares shirtless pictures and workout posts on his official Instagram handle to show off the progress he had made on his body, as well as his work he has done on his clients.

3. Ben Smith loves dancing. According to his bio on ABC.com, Ben Smith loves to shake his legs on the dance floor. He had written that he is not afraid to “jump in the middle of a dance battle to show off his winning moves” and is looking for a woman to cheer him no matter how ridiculous he looks while doing it.

4. Ben Smith isn’t afraid to show his affection. He admittedly loves writing love letters and reveals that he is not afraid to be vulnerable and open in front of the one he loves. Ben wants to be with someone who is also willing to “openly communicate” with him.

5. Ben Smith loves dogs. He has many photos with dogs on his social media feed. “Is in love” is what he captioned one of the shots of himself holding a puppy.

