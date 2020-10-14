'The Bachelorette' 2020 Premiere Sparks Memes As Twitterati Say, 'There's A New Tyler C'

The Bachelorette 2020 premiere sparked a meme wave on the internet. The Bachelorette premiered on October 13, 2020. However, it gave rise to a number of memes as netizens took to Twitter to slam one of the participants for having the same name as Tyler Cameron who featured in Hannah Brown’s season.

Tyler Cameron participated in the fifteenth season of The Bachelorette that starred Hannah Brown. He was the season’s runner-up and became the franchise’s biggest heartthrob. Hence, when The Bachelorette 2020 premiered netizens drew their attention towards the new guy named Tyler C. It sparked a wave of memes on the internet. Take a look at some of The Bachelorette 2020 premiere memes.

The Bachelorette 2020 premiere memes

Tyler Cameron should sue this Tyler C for defamation #TheBachelorette — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

We have to come up with a new name for this Tyler C. Steve? Going with Steve #TheBachelorette — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) October 14, 2020

NOT THEM TRYING TO FIND ANOTHER TYLER C. #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/xOA2FXC6Bo — Hailey Perkins (@haileykisskiss1) October 14, 2020

I’m trying to be open about a new Tyler C but I just feel like I’m being disrespectful towards @TylerJCameron3 #TheBachelorette — Ria (@BarstoolRia) October 14, 2020

The Tyler C you order vs the one that shows up:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/80rrKzNmQs — Bachelor Fan (@TheBachelorsFan) October 14, 2020

BOOOOOOOO THIS MAN!!!!!! (he seems nice but there’s only one Tyler C) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wAztHGrred — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) October 14, 2020

About Tyler Cottrill

According to Newsweek, Tyler Cottrill, referred to as Tyler C, is a 27-year-old lawyer who hails from West Virginia. He has no connection to the other Tyler's apart from sharing the same name. The host of the show Chris Harrison stated that Tyler didn’t waste any time getting into the drama. He also stated that Tyler is a good debater, a lawyer and he is ready to fight this case. According to the report, Tyler C aired some dirt about a fellow contestant Yosef. He stated that he was flirting with girls from his hometown.

The report also stated that Tyler C got the approval from the original heartthrob of the franchise Tyler Cameron. He announced that he would be cheering for the man just because they share a name. In a conversation with US Weekly, Tyler Cameron stated that he got someone to root for now. He said that he is excited for the participant.

More about The Bachelorette 2020

According to Marie Claire, Clare Crawley was originally announced as The Bachelorette. However, due to the pandemic they had to shut down the filming for a while. It was reported that Crawley quit the show and was replaced by Tayshia Adams. The report also stated that the show will take place in one singular location, La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs.

