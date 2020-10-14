'The Bachelorette' 2020 Premiere Recap Is All About Clare Crawley And Her Relationships

After a long wait, The Bachelorette 2020 has finally resumed and fans have eagerly waited for the show. The show picks up with Clare Crawley searching for her one true love in the episodes to come. The makers of The Bachelorette also released a short teaser which sheds light on several rumours that were ongoing around about Clare in regard to her relationships. The teaser further approved some of the rumours and also showed the journey of Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette 2020 premiere recap

The first rumour was that Clare Crawley will most likely fall for Dale Moss. This rumour was further proven to be true in the teaser video. In a particular scene from the promo, viewers can see Dale exit from a posh limo and make his way towards his destination. He then proceeds to meet Clare Crawley and gives her a hug. The scene then cuts to Clare narrating that she feels like she just met her husband. During the limo sequence in the promo too, Clare could be seen blushing at the sight of Dale Moss, thus one rumour of the two hitting it off can be confirmed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, rumours of Clare quitting The Bachelorette have been making the rounds. It is believed that Tayshia will step in as her replacement soon enough. However, the portal claims that they haven’t got any word from the makers. However, as per the show, Chris Harrison mentions that he has never had to deal with a situation such as the one he is in now. Chris has been the host for 18 years and thus the rumours of a Bachelorette being swapped comes as a shock to him as well, according to the entertainment portal. Kenny from the show also asks the question if they are soon to get a new Bachelorette for the ongoing season.

The trailer then ends on a positive note with Chris Harrison asking people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. He addresses the way lives have changed. He also says that the shooting for The Bachelorette 2020 was done with all safety measures set in place. He then went on to call the location COVID-free.

