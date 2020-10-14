Who Is Yosef Aborady From 'The Bachelorette'? All You Need To Know About Him

The Bachelorette is among one of the most well-known American reality television shows. The show has been on-air for over a decade and seems like the fanbase is increasing with every season. ABC’s reality juggernaut, The Bachelorette has returned for the sixteenth season of love, lust, and emotional hullabaloo. And now as the show has kick-started its latest season, here’s a look at Yosef Aborady’s bio from The Bachelorette.

Who is Yosef Aborady?

Yosef Aborady from Daphne, Alabama, is one of two ABC dads cast in The Bachelorette season by Clare Crawley. According to host Chris Harrison, when it comes to daughter Zara, Yosef wears his heart on his sleeve. But, apparently, when it comes to anything else, the gloves are off. According to his official ABC bio, Yosef loves to cook, spends time with loved ones, is always up to shake a leg on the dance floor, and has a dream of visiting Napa and owning a house in Egypt.

What does he do for work?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Yosef Aborady graduated from the University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business. He sells medical devices in the greater Mobile region for Northfield Medical, a company specialising in surgical tools like endoscopes. However, apart from that Yosef also went on to do something more glamorous. RealitySteve launched a modelling profile for Yosef with an agency named Barefoot and Bustle found another one on the Explore Talent casting platform.

About Yosef's love life

Yosef was married at the age of 24 and had his daughter Zara, now 4 years old. According to his ABC bio, the exes are now on good terms and share co-parenting responsibility for their daughter Zara. His ex-wife remarried earlier this year, and Yosef said that he, too, wanted to find love.

Yosef’s Instagram

Yosef is not quite active on his Instagram handle. However, the actor gives glimpses of his personal and professional life through his stories, highlights, posts and more. Most of his posts are with his daughter and it is truly unmissable.

