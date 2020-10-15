Benita Alexander Shares Her Untrue Love Story With Dr Paolo Macchiarini On 'The Con'

Benita Alexander recently appeared on the ABC show, The Con, to narrate her story which left her in a tough spot for a long time. She spoke about her relationship with surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, who had been lying to her for years, keeping her in the dark about his reality. Through her appearance on The Con, she aims at making people aware of her story while also encouraging more women, who have been love conned, to share their stories. The producer also shared the trailer on her social media, requesting people to watch her episode on The Con.

Producer Benita Alexandra shares her story

Producer Benita Alexandra and Paolo Macchiarini’s story started in the year 2013 when the former was approached to cover the story of surgeon Paolo. They worked together on Paolo Macchiarini’s documentary, titled A Leap of Faith, about synthetic organ transplants and stem cell treatments.

According to a report by Distractify, Benita Alexander fell in love with Paolo while they worked together on A Leap of Faith. She only learnt later that the surgeon had been married for 30 years and had been lying about a number of things to her. They split in the year 2015.

After splitting with Paolo Macchiarini, the documentary producer continued to work on a wide range of docudramas and documentaries. During the year of separation, she was a part of films like Breaking the Silence and Counting On. In the next few years, she played a pivotal role in creating films and shows like Seduced By Evil, Still a Mystery, and Crimes Gone Viral. A few of these documentaries were on the Investigation Discovery network, which was closely associated with Benita Alexander.

Previously, Benita Alexander had created a documentary called He Lied About Everything, where she opened up about Paulo Macchiarini and how she got love conned by him. In the most recent development, she narrated her story on ABC’s The Con, so that more people can be made aware of such practices.

Benita Alexander also posted about her episode on The Con, encouraging people to go and watch it for the awareness it aims at raising. She shared the trailer and also shed some light on how a successful and strong woman feels upon being love conned by somebody. Internet trolls also add on to the misery as they fail to empathise or provide support in any manner. She has spoken about how women need to put forth their stories to break the stigma around love conning so that a full stop can be put on it, in the near future.

Image Courtesy: Benita Alexander Instagram

