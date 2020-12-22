Best 'Happy Days' Christmas Episodes To Revist This Holiday Season

As everyone around the world is awaiting the holiday season, a lot of people have been busy looking for Christmas special films and web-series to add to their watchlist to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. However, for all the ardent fans of the cult American Happy Days, here's a list of the best Christmas episodes of the sitcom which you can watch this Christmas to revisit your favourite sitcom from back in the days. Based on each episode's individual IMDb rating from across eleven seasons, here is a list of top 5 Christmas Happy Days episodes.

All Happy Days Christmas episodes based on their IMDb ratings

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas

The episode titled 'Guess Who's Coming to Christmas' tops the list of best Christmas episodes of Happy Days with a rating of 8.8/10 on IMDb. It marked the eleventh episode of the American sitcom's second season, which had released back in 1974. In this episode, the gang decides to spend Christmas with their families. However, Richie realises that Fonzie will be spending Christmas alone, thus he invites the latter to his home to celebrate the festival with his family.

Christmas Time

The episode titled 'Christmas Time' is the second most-liked Christmas episode of Happy Days with a rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. It marked the sixteenth episode of the American sitcom's sixth season, which had released back in 1978. In this episode, Fonzie receives a gift from his father on Christmas but the former refuses to accept and open it. On the other hand, Richie and Lori argue about each other's gifts, while Joanie is upset at Howard because he got them an artificial tree.

Richie Branches Out

The episode titled 'Richie Branches Out' is the third most-liked Christmas episode of Happy Days with a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb. It marked the eleventh episode of the American sitcom's fourth season, which had released back in 1976. In this episode, ahead of Christmas, Richie falls in love with a girl who had starred in a Cola advertising poster. Thus, the gang pretends to film a commercial in order to make Richie meet his girl crush.

All I Want for Christmas

The episode titled 'All I Want For Christmas' is the fourth most-liked Christmas episode of Happy Days with an IMDb rating of 6.5/10. It marked the tenth episode of the American sitcom's tenth season, which had released back in 1982. In this episode, as Heather asks Santa to mend the rift between her mother and her grandparents, Fonzie decides to make the former's wish come true.

White Christmas

The episode titled 'All I Want For Christmas' is the fifth and last most-liked Christmas episode of Happy Days with an IMDb rating of 6.4/10. It marked the sixth episode of the American sitcom's eight season, which had released back in 1980. In this episode, a blizzard traps Joanie and Howard at a hardware store on Christmas Eve while Fonzie, Potsie, Chachi, Roger and Jenny get stuck at Arnold's.

