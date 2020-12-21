'Monk' Christmas Episodes That Will Warm Up The Viewers' Hearts This Season

Monk is one of the most critically acclaimed comedy-drama series. The detective mystery series created by Andy Breckman featured Tony Shalhoub in the titular character of Adrian Monk. It is a police procedural series but also explores the comic and dramatic tones in the personal lives of lead characters.

The series originally aired for 9 seasons during 2002 and 2009. It received several awards and accolades during its run and also earned praises from the critics as well as the audience. Some of the Monk episodes around Christmas time were set on the holiday themes.

Ahead of the Christmas eve, a lot of people have been searching for all the Monk Christmas episodes and have been looking for best Christmas episodes of Monk. Here is a look at all Monk Christmas episodes to binge-watch ahead of this Christmas Eve.

All Monk Christmas episodes

Mr Monk and the Secret Santa

It is the ninth episode in the fourth season of Monk. The episode is the first one in all Monk Christmas episodes. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “The department flies into action after one of their own is poisoned by a secret Santa gift at their very own Christmas party.” It is one of the highest-rated Monk episodes with a rating of 8.1.

Mr Monk Meets His Dad

It is the 9th episode in the fifth season of Monk. The episode is one of the most interesting Monk episodes as it features the meeting of Adrian Monk and his dad after 39 long years on the Christmas time. Dan Hedaya did the role of Monk’s father in this episode. The episode has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

Mr Monk and the Man Who Shot Santa Claus

The tenth episode in the sixth season of the show is the third one in Christmas specials. It is rated 7.9 on IMDb. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “Monk's less than holiday mood is only worsened when he's accused of shooting Santa and becomes the most hated man in the city.”

Mr Monk and the Miracle

The ninth episode from season 7 is the last Christmas special episodes of the show. It features Adrian Monk on the case of homeless people. The official IMDb description about the episode reads as, “Monk's Christmas spirit, or lack thereof, is challenged when he takes a case from three homeless men who believe their friend was murdered, and Leland's epiphany sends him on a mission.” The episode is rated 7.8 on the website.

