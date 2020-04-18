What To Watch Online? Here Are Five MX Players Shows To Watch Amid Lockdown

MX Player is one of the newest OTT platforms that have started featuring its originals called MX Originals. From comedy, thriller to romantic, MX Originals has a huge variety of genres to choose from. Amid lockdown, here are five MX player shows that will make your home quarantine days better!

What to watch online on MX Player?

Only For Singles

Only For Singles is a comedy-drama series set in the dream city of Mumbai. The show is an original from MX Player and stars Vivaan Shah, Pooja Banerjee, Aman Uppal, Deepti Sati, Shirin Sewani, and Gulshan Nain. The show premiered in June 2019 and is a very light-hearted comedy with its smooth flowing storyline. It revolves around six single people trying to make it on their own in Mumbai while tackling their own set of problems that are common to almost every millennial.

Bhaukaal

Bhaukaal is the story of SSP Naveen Sikhera, who cleanses the city of Muzaffarnagar infested with criminals. The city is in a state of chaos and utter lawlessness. When Naveen Sikhera joins Muzzafarnagar as the new SSP, he is challenged by utter despair of people. It stars Mohit Raina in the lead role portraying the character of Naveen Sikhera.

Ek Thi Begum

Ek Thi Begum is a crime thriller series starring Anuja Sathe in the lead role along with a stellar star cast including Ankit Mohan, Abhijeet Chavan, Santosh Juvekar, Vijay Nikam, Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, and Reshan P.S. in various pivotal roles. Ek Thi Begum sets itself apart by having a female character at the centre and taking inspiration from various real events. The story is set up in Mumbai and depicts the story of Ashraf Bhatkar.

Thinkistan

Directed by N Padmakumar, Thinkistan is a drama-comedy web show by MX Player and is set in the era of the '90s in Mumbai. The show focuses on an advertising agency, MTMC agency which goes through a series of conflicts of North VS South, Hindi VS English and much more. Featuring Shravan Reddy, Naveen Kasturia, and Vasuki in the lead roles, the show focuses on the contrasting journey of two copywriters.

Hello Mini

Featuring Arjun Aneja, Priya Banerjee, and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles, Hello Mini is a thriller drama web show which revolves around the life of an independent girl, Rivanah Bannerjee. She moves to Mumbai and leads a perfect life with her boyfriend until something dramatic happens.

