'Hasmukh Web Series' Leaked Online For Download; Filmyzilla Exploit Again

Hasmukh show was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The show stars Vir Das as the protagonist. He can be seen alongside Ranvir Shorey, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Neeraj Pandey. The whole series, which includes 10 episodes, is now leaked by a piracy site named Filmyzilla.

Filmyzilla leaks Hasmukh

The show Hasmukh has been pirated by the piracy website named Filmyzilla. They have released the show in order to let people download the episodes. This can prove to be a loss for Netflix as people would download the show and watch it.

Hasmukh Netflix show talks about how a small-town comedian is looking for his big break. This timid and shy guy Hasmukh Sudiya, played by Vir Das, comes to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams. He slowly turns towards the dark world of Mumbai as he tries to overcome his stage fright. He realises that the only way to keep his confidence on stage intact is by committing murders.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb down the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla have made their efforts futile. Such kinds of sites are emerging almost every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Source: Vir Das Instagram

