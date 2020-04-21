'Gullak Web Series' Leaked By Filmyzilla Piracy Site Online

TVF's Gullak released back in 2019 and earned massive critical acclaim. The show has an IMDB rating of 9.2 which makes it one of the highest-rated series in India. But now it is revealed that online piracy portal Filmyzilla has leaked Gullak web series on the internet.

Filmyzilla leaks Gullak

Filmyzilla is one of the biggest online piracy site which has been notorious in the past to leak recently released films and TV shows on the silver screen. The authorities designated to control the spread of piracy has in the past blocked sites like Filmyzilla and Tamilrockers but these illegal online portals do not seem to have a stop. The online piracy portals always reappear on the internet with new servers and internet proxies.

About Gullak

Gullak web series is a family comedy-drama entertainer which features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in pivotal roles. The series released back in June 2019 on TVFPlay but was added to Sony Liv platform after which it surfaced on the illegal websites like Filmyzilla. The series was also loved by a number of netizens who shared their reviews for the series on the internet. Check it out below -

Today I watched all episodes of #gullak web series. Wow! What a beautiful screenplay and writing. Tvf has far better entertainment than bollywood. Great job @FilmJihadi — Ajay Yadav (@AjayYad53787609) July 1, 2019

We need a new whatsapp forward.

"UNESCO has declared @TheViralFever as the best storyteller in the world. Feel proud to share this message."



Nobody can tell a story better than TVF and #Gullak is another proof of that. The impact their story have is extraordinary. — Shubham (@ashubhguy) June 30, 2019

@TheViralFever never fails to surprise you with its content but this time with every scene of this series, you took me back few years. Another TVF classic.#Gullak — Rahul kamat (@im_rk45) June 30, 2019

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

