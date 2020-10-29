'Bichoo Ka Khel' Cast: From Divyendu Sharmaa To Anshul Chauhan, Check Full List

The trailer of AltBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web show Bicchoo Ka Khel was recently released. The crime-thriller seems to be another addition to the ever-growing list of Indian web series exploring the themes of crime, revenge, and politics. The series features Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma, along with Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, and Gagan Anand. Here is everything you need to know about Bichoo Ka Khel cast.

The cast of 'Bichoo Ka Khel'

Divyendu Sharmaa

Divyendu Sharma is famously known as Munna Tripathi for his role as Munna in the Mirzapur series. Born in 1983 he is best known for his roles of Nishant aka Liquid in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Narayan Sharma in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Tripathi in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Munna in the 2018 Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. He also essayed the role of the poet Omi in David Dhawan's remake of Chashme Baddoor.

Anshul Chauhan

Anshul Chauhan is a well-known actor in Bollywood. She is best known for films like Zero, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, and Soulmates. In the year 2017, she also judged the auditions of 'OPPO Times Fresh Face' in New Delhi.

Mukul Chadda

Mukul Chadda is a well-known actor and writer. He is best known for films like I, Me aur Main, The Office, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The actor is married to Rasika Dugal.

'Bichoo Ka Khel' trailer

In the three-minute trailer of Bicchoo Ka Khel, Divyendu Sharma's character seems to have major similarities to his Munna Bhaiya character from the Mirzapur series. He says only one dialogue that sums up the complete theme of the series. The actor says “Bachenge nahi, system inhe khud bachayega.”

The series is set in U.P., as was Divyendu's recent release Mirzapur 2. Bicchoo Ka Khel cast includes Divyendu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, and Satyajit Sharma in the lead roles. As seen from the trailer, the audience can expect a combination of crime, revenge, and political elements in the upcoming series. The show will premiere on November 14, 2020.

