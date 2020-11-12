'Mirzapur' Renewed For Third Season, Action Thriller To Be Back With More Drama

After receiving much appreciation for the second season of the highly-praised web show Mirzapur 2, the makers have decided to greenlight the third season of the series. Following the remarkable success of its first season, the fans of the show will be delighted to know the series has been given a nod for the third season. The exceptional performance by the entire cast has yet again left the fans mesmerized, who are now eagerly awaiting the next season.

Mirzapur renewed for a third season

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. This season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar who have left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani issued a statement and spoke about the success of the second season of the show that led them to give a nod to the third one. Talking about the same, he said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season have made us truly humbled to come up with the third one.”

Apart from this, not much information has been made public by the OTT platform and the production house regarding the third season of the series. However, the fans seem to be eagerly waiting for the third one as the second season ended abruptly with the killing of Munna Tripathi played by Divyendu. Meanwhile, the story of the second season revolves more around power, politics, and revenge at the center of it. On one hand, the fight between Munna and Guddu to take over Mirzapur intensifies, on the other hand, the narrative takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

