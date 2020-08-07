'Big Brother' 20 Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Season 20 Of The Reality TV Show?

This year's Big Brother marked the 20th season of the highly-popular American reality television series, Big Brother. The show is based on the Dutch series by the same title. Big Brother was renewed back in August 2016 for a double renewal of Season 19 and Season 20. From episode 35 and onwards, Julie Chen returned to host the show.

In the competition, sixteen new competitors, who are referred to 'Houseguests', compete with each other to win the ultimate title of the winner. Each week, houseguests compete in various types of competitions to win the immunity from elimination. They then also vote to eliminate, or 'evict', one of their co-houseguests until there are only two contestants left in the show.

In the grand finale episode of the reality TV show, previous seasons' houseguests vote on the houseguest they think should win the game. Later, the houseguest who receives the majority of votes gets declared as the ultimate winner of that season. However, If you are an ardent Big Brother fan, then here's a fun Big Brother 20 quiz for you.

How well do you remember 'Big Brother 20'?

1) What does the letter 'C' in houseguest Swaggy C's name stand for?

Chris

Carter

Charles

Craig

2) Sam had to spend the week as what for coming in the first competition's last place?

A Robot

A Clown

A Dog

A Pokemon

3) Who among the below-mentioned houseguests claims to possess psychic abilities?

Bayleigh

Angela

Kaitlyn

Rachel

4) What is the real name of Big Brother 20's Rockstar?

Faysal

Dana

Christopher

Angie

5) Houseguest Kaycee is a professional athlete. Do you know in which sport?

Baseball

Football

Basketball

Badminton

6) Who among these houseguests got evicted first from the 'Big Brother' house?

Steve

Joseph

Tyler

Kaycee

7) How many 'Hacker Competitions' were held in the 'Big Brother' house?

2

4

6

8

8) Which pop icon had visited the houseguests in Big Brother 20?

Bebe Rexa

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

9) Which houseguest among these was awarded the title of 'America's Favorite Houseguest'?

Samantha

Tyler

Haleigh

Scottie

10) Which houseguest won Season 20 of Big Brother and took home the grand prize of $500,000?

Kaycee

Tyler

JC

Angela

Answers:

Chris A Robot Kaitlyn Angie Football Steve 2 Bebe Rexa Tyler Kaycee

