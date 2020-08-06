'Big Brother' 21 Cast: Take A Look At All The Contestants From The Season

Big Brother is the equivalent in the west of Bigg Boss which inspired the latter. The premise of the show is based on strangers coming to live under the same roof with one contestant getting eliminated each week. The one who manages to stick till the end takes home the grand prize of $500,000. Here's a look at the Big Brother 21 cast as listed on their official website.

Analyse Talavera

The 22-year-old hails from Simi Valley, California. She is known for her fun and outgoing nature and her steely confidence. Analyse is a college soccer star who loves to going to the beach and shopping.

Christie Murphy

Christie is 28 years old and lives in Keyport, New York. She is a boutique owner who is known for her outgoing and overachiever personality. She enjoys going to the park with her dog and is known to be an ardent nature lover.

Cliff Hogg III

The 53-year-old hails from Houston, Texas. He is known for his funny, caring yet stubborn character. He is a petroleum engineer by profession who enjoys watersports, gardening and politics in his free time.

David Alexander

By occupation, this 29-year-old is a photographer. David hails from Atlanta, Georgia. He is positive, charismatic and high on energy and known for his interest in CrossFit training and travelling.

Holly Allen

Holly is a wine safari guide who hails from Los Angeles, California. Her personality is described as spontaneous and relentless who is also known for her infamous sarcasm. The 31-year-old enjoys fostering dogs, hiking with wine and going on the road trips with the camera.

Isabella Wang

Isabella is 22 years old and also lives in Los Angeles, California. She is a public health analyst by profession who is known for spontaneous, reckless but generous nature. In her free time, Isabella enjoys spending other people's money.

Jack Matthews

He hails from Tampa Florida and is 28 years old. He is a fitness trainer who enjoys CrossFit training, photography and hanging out with his dog, Layla. Jack is known for his honesty.

Jack Mitchie

He is a 23-year-old server who hails from Los Angeles, California. He is known for being driven, assertive and confident. In his free time, Jackson enjoys excursion, hunting and attending social events.

Jessica Milagros

She hails from Oak Park, Illinois and is aged "30ish". She is a model by profession and also enjoys dancing, painting and photography. Jessica is known for her affectionate, charismatic and creative nature.

Kathryn Dunn

The 29-year-old is a digital marketing executive by profession. She hails from Dallas, Texas. Kathryn is known for being reliable, hardworking and funny who enjoys creating content on social media and shopping.

Nick Maccarone

He is a 27-year-old therapist who hails from Sewell, New Jersey. He is known for being outgoing, talkative and caring nature. In his free time, Nick likes to play or watch sports and going to the city.

Kemi Faknule

She is a marketing strategist who lives in Brooklyn, New York. Her personality is described as positive and ga-oriented. The 25-yea-old likes to shop, discover new restaurants and travel with her friends.

Nicole Anthony

She is a 24-year-old preschool aide who lives in Long Island, New York. Nicole is known for being hardworking, determined and hilarious. In her free time, she enjoys reading, listening to music and drawing.

Tommy Bracco

He is a 28-year Broadway dancer. Tommy hails from Staten Island, New York and is known for his optimistic and driven personality. His favourite activities include eating food cooked by his mother, watching films alone and playing Catenwith his family.

Sam Smith

Hailing from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, the 31-year-old is a truck driver. He is known for being outgoing, bold and comical. In his free time, Sam likes to ride his R1, play basketball and host pool parties for friends.

Ovi Kabir

He is 22-year-old college student. He hails from Knoxville, Tennessee. He is known for being motivated and tasks pride in his "brown" skin. His favourite activities include rowing, partying and watching Tennessee Basketball's matches.

