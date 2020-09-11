Last Updated:

'Big Brother: All-Stars' cast Under Fire For Mocking Ian Terry’s Autism

Former contestants of Big Brother criticised the Big Brother: All-stars cast members for mocking Ian Terry’s autism. Read what happened at the Big Brother house

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
big brother: all-stars

Big Brother: All-stars contestants were found talking and mocking Ian Terry’s autism. The discussions which were aimed at Terry spoke mostly of his ‘movements’ and ‘actions’. Apart from infuriating several viewers of the show, the incident has angered many former contestants of the show including Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha. The two took to Twitter to express and condemn the acts of the contestants of the show.

Also Read | 'Big Brother' 20 Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Season 20 Of The Reality TV Show?

The Big Brother: All-stars contestants have no clue about the current social media criticisms that they have received. The contestants are generally unaware about what is going on in the outside world. The show makers are yet to make a comment on the current situation. However, social media users continue to condemn the act. Ian Terry, as well, is currently unaware of the situation. Any comment from Ian Terry’s representative outside is awaited.

Also Read | 'Big Brother 20' Cast: List Of All The Contestants On The Show

Throughout the clip, the contestants are seen talking about his movements and ‘rocking’’. Here is a snippet of their conversation-

In the video, Dani Briones says, “I can't even look at him sometimes because of his constant movement. It stresses me out. I feel mean saying that, but I'll literally have to move to a point where I can't see him." Another video shows Memphis Garrett mocking  Ian (above video). Other contestants such as Nicole, Dani and Christmas Abbot are laughing at this.

Former contestants of Big Brother Janelle Pierzina wrote, “Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability.”

Here is her post-

Kaysar Ridha revealed his opinions on the matter and said, "Inside the BB house reflects society's failures when it comes to our handling of diversity. We could use a lesson in empathy and awareness. People who are neurodiverse and on the spectrum should be protected not trashed. I have zero tolerance on this issue #BB22.” He accompanied the video with the words, “Covert microaggressions are just as destructive to our society as outward racism and should never be tolerated. Houseguests should have known better and will hopefully learn from this.#BB22.”

Watch his complete video of Big Brother: All-stars contestants

Also Read | Bipasha Basu's Reveals The 'best Part' Of Her Series 'Dangerous' With A BTS Pic; See Here

Some viewers criticized the act of mockery by 'Big Brother: All-stars contestants'

Also Read | 'Big Brother' Malayalam Movie Cast: See List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND