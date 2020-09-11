'Big Brother: All-Stars' cast Under Fire For Mocking Ian Terry’s Autism

Big Brother: All-stars contestants were found talking and mocking Ian Terry’s autism. The discussions which were aimed at Terry spoke mostly of his ‘movements’ and ‘actions’. Apart from infuriating several viewers of the show, the incident has angered many former contestants of the show including Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha. The two took to Twitter to express and condemn the acts of the contestants of the show.

Memphis, Donato, Franzel and Cody still making fun of Ian. Donato encourage Memphis to interrogate him.#bb22 pic.twitter.com/IrLH1yquCO — 🦈 DumpTrump 🦈 (@squalo) September 10, 2020

The Big Brother: All-stars contestants have no clue about the current social media criticisms that they have received. The contestants are generally unaware about what is going on in the outside world. The show makers are yet to make a comment on the current situation. However, social media users continue to condemn the act. Ian Terry, as well, is currently unaware of the situation. Any comment from Ian Terry’s representative outside is awaited.

Throughout the clip, the contestants are seen talking about his movements and ‘rocking’’. Here is a snippet of their conversation-

Memphis talks about Ian rocking and stressing him out #bb22 pic.twitter.com/jabaHw2ILe — bb clips + caps (@clips_bb) September 9, 2020

In the video, Dani Briones says, “I can't even look at him sometimes because of his constant movement. It stresses me out. I feel mean saying that, but I'll literally have to move to a point where I can't see him." Another video shows Memphis Garrett mocking Ian (above video). Other contestants such as Nicole, Dani and Christmas Abbot are laughing at this.

Former contestants of Big Brother Janelle Pierzina wrote, “Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability.”

Here is her post-

Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability 😐 https://t.co/4Vwpusq4Wv — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 10, 2020

Kaysar Ridha revealed his opinions on the matter and said, "Inside the BB house reflects society's failures when it comes to our handling of diversity. We could use a lesson in empathy and awareness. People who are neurodiverse and on the spectrum should be protected not trashed. I have zero tolerance on this issue #BB22.” He accompanied the video with the words, “Covert microaggressions are just as destructive to our society as outward racism and should never be tolerated. Houseguests should have known better and will hopefully learn from this.#BB22.”

Watch his complete video of Big Brother: All-stars contestants

Covert microagressions are just as destructive to our society as outward racism and should never be tolerated. Houseguests should have known better and will hopefully learn from this. #BB22 watch the full video here: https://t.co/6hA6ovm8aY pic.twitter.com/p3oNSLhEfE — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) September 11, 2020

Some viewers criticized the act of mockery by 'Big Brother: All-stars contestants'

I'm absolutely disgusted at the awful treatment of Ian Terry by Memphis Garrett, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones & Christmas Abbott. I hope the HG's who participated in this are evicted tomorrow night. We cannot let things like this just 'go' anymore. 😡#bb22 @CBSBigBrother #autism — Brian Bolding (@brianbolding) September 10, 2020

@CBSBigBrother I hope an apology comes soon from all these assholes Christmas Abbott, Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel and Memphis Garrett. Making fun of someone with Austism is not funny, if very disrespectful. I have a son with Austism he is 8 wanna make fun of him also???? Asshole — 🇩🇴Rosa🇩🇴 (@YourDesire83) September 10, 2020

