Big Mouth Season 4 Is Set To Release Very Soon, See The Release Date

Big Mouth is one of the most entertaining animated series on Netflix at the moment. The show has had a successful run for three-season and leaves fans in splits with every single episode. Helmed by the Family Guy writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the series is all set to arrive on Netflix with the fourth season. Read on to find out the Big Mouth season 4 release time.

When does Big Mouth season 4 arrive?

According to its trailer, the Netflix animation Big Mouth officially returns for its fourth season on December 4. The trailer indicates that the fresh batch of episodes which will arrive will take a look at "the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, and discovering yourself and accepting yourself”. Big Mouth season 4 is set to kick off at summer camp before the gang eventually heads to eighth grade.

What is Big Mouth season 4 release time?

Like most Netflix series and films, Big Mouth season 4 release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail Big Mouth season 4 at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

What’s new this season?

Among the Big Mouth Characters, there are some confirmed guest stars for this season. Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover trilogy, Paul Giamatti from Billions and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, will be seen in the cast list. In fact, the show has levelled up its cast list even more by including actor Seth Rogen and, actor Lena Waithe from Westworld. British comedian John Oliver from the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will also be in the show.

A report in Digital Spy states that in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the series masterminds Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin have decided to recast the character of Missy. It was decided that Missy would be voiced by a black actor as she is a biracial character. The character was initially voiced by Jenny Slate.

