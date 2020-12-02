Spanish Series 'Money Heist' Getting Own Korean Version By Netflix

Money Heist has become one of the most popular series on Netflix. Currently, four parts consisting of 32 episodes are available on the OTT platform with a fifth and final season being in production. Now it is revealed that the Spanish show will be getting a new Korean version on the same streaming platform.

Money Heist to get new Korean version on Netflix

La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist is all set to have a Korean version of its own on Netflix, reported Variety. The production will be a collaboration between BH Entertainment and Contents Zium. The adaptation of the popular action thriller series will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like Voice, Black and The Guest. Ryu Yong-Jae and his team, whose work include the Netflix Original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, are set as screenwriters for the 12-episode first season.

Creator and executive producer of the original show, Alex Pina talked about Money Heist Korean version. He said that Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like their series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. He mentioned that it is why he finds it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to him to be a milestone which he is “really delighted” about, Pina noted.

The streamers said that the international popularity of the Spanish series La Casa de Papel is proof that significant works based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the Korean version is said to breathe a new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global viewers. The adaptation is expected to begin production in 2021.

Money Heist cast has Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, María Pedraza, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo and others. It was initially intended to be a limited series to be told in two parts, but the success led Netflix to acquire the rights and move ahead with more parts. The plot of the show revolves around a Professor who plans a "heist" on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

