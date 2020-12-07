Big Mouth Season 4: Who Is Seth Goldberg From The Adult Animated Sitcom Big Mouth?

Big Mouth is an adult animated sitcom which is created by the Family Guy fame writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors including Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The sitcom recently aired the fourth season of the show on December 4, 2020, on the same day it released all the 10 episodes of the season. Big Mouth is one of the most entertaining animated series on Netflix. Read on to know about Big Mouth Seth Goldberg voice actor and the rest of the Season 4 cast.

ALSO READ| Big Mouth Season 4: Who Is The Voice Actor Behind Missy? Find Out

Who voices Seth Goldberg in Big Mouth Season 4?

Seth Goldberg would be seen voicing the character Seth Goldberg on the season 4 of the sitcom Big Mouth. He will play the role of Nick's camp best friend who he meets every year, but only during summer camp. Rogen is a popular actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. He has written for movies like Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Green Hornet, This Is the End, to name a few. Seth Rogen has also voiced the characters for movies like Shrek the Third, the Kung Fu Panda film series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Monsters vs. Aliens, Pumbaa in ( 2019's The Lion King) to name a few.

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

This season would see the main characters along with some guest characters as well. In the Big Mouth season 4 cast, Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover trilogy, Paul Giamatti from Billions and Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us, would be seen in the guest star cast list. The Season 4 of Big Mouth has certainly levelled up its cast list as now the Knocked Up actor Seth Rogen will also be on the show. Actors Lena Waithe from Westworld and British comedian John Oliver from Tonight with John Oliver will also be voicing their characters on the show.

A report in Digital Spy states that in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the series masterminds Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin have decided to recast the character of Missy. It was decided that Missy would be voiced by a black actor as she is a biracial character in the sitcom originally. The character was initially voiced by Jenny Slate.

ALSO READ| Seth Rogen Says Marvel Films Are 'legitimately Funny,' Explains Impact On Comedy Genre

ALSO READ| 'Superbad 2' Will Never Happen According To Seth Rogen; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.