Binge-worthy Shows To Watch With Your Family During Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised to stay at home, spend their time quarantining. Those staying indoors during the lockdown tenure might be facing boredom. So, here are some binge-worthy shows to watch with family during the lockdown:

The Good Place

It is a well-scripted comedy-drama that has a tint of philosophy. The flick is not only ridiculously comedic that makes fans laugh but the philosophical angle also makes the audience reflect on their thoughts. The movie features Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson in prominent roles.

This is Us (Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video)

This show was praised by critics for its emotional tone. The show makes fans laugh and shed tears simultaneously and the writing received acclaim from several critics. The family-comedy-drama revolves around the lives of different families in different time frames.

Legends of Tomorrow (Hotstar)

DC movies are often perceived to have a serious tone. However, Legends of Tomorrow, which is adapted from DC comics is considered to take nothing seriously but all funny. The web series is deliriously fun that families can binge-watch.

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

The series is adapted from a book series by Daniel Handler that has the same name, who uses his pen name that is, Lemony Snicket to pen down the book series. The story follows Baudelaire kids who have a fortune to their name. However, Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) would like to have that fortune for himself.

Dickinson (Apple TV +)

The title of the web series is self-explanatory as it is about the renowned American poet Emily Dickinson. Though the series is set in the 19th century, it has modern bent and tone. The series has impressed both critics and the viewers.

